Penn State Sports Roundup: Women’s Soccer Wins Big Ten Tourney, Preps for NCAAs

Penn State’s women’s soccer team won its ninth Big Ten Conference tournament title last week in Columbus, Ohio.

In the final, head coach Erica Dambach’s Lions battled back from an early deficit behind two goals from Ally Schlegel, who was named tournament offensive most valuable player, to top Michigan State 3-2.

Meanwhile, Katherine Asman had two saves against the Spartans and two other clean sheets in earlier rounds.

With the win, the 13-4-3 Nittany Lions earned the conference’s automatic berth and they’ll open NCAA tournament play on Sunday when they play host to Quinnipiac.

For the 9⃣th time in program history, the trophy is coming back to Happy Valley! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/XQyg9LHMQH — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) November 6, 2022

Field Hockey Opens Tournament Play

After being upset in the conference tournament semifinals against Michigan, Penn State will get opportunities for revenge in the NCAA tournament that begins on Friday.

The Nittany Lions will be in Ann Arbor to face Louisville, a team that beat Penn State 2-1 back in August. With a victory, the 15-3 Lions would likely earn a rematch with Michigan.

Penn State won the regular season Big Ten title.

These #B1GFH teams are going dancing.



Who do you have making the farthest run? pic.twitter.com/R4h95ew7bX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 8, 2022

Hockey Enjoys Raucous Weekend

Penn State’s hockey team thrived with its home ice advantage last weekend at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Nittany Lions, now 9-1-1, knocked off previous No. 1 Michigan 3-0 on Friday night. On Saturday, the Wolverines escaped with a 4-3 OT win. However, that came after the Lions stormed back from a 3-0 deficit in the closing minutes of the third to salvage a point.

Things get no easier for Penn State with its conference schedule as they’ll be at new No. 1 Minnesota on Thursday night.

Look up electricity in the dictionary and this is what you’ll see! ⚡️ #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/k76v5zRS6p — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 6, 2022

Women’s Basketball Hangs on for Win

Penn State’s women’s basketball team opened it season with a 67-61 win against Norfolk State. While the Lady Lions never trailed, their lead was trimmed to one point in the latter stages of the fourth quarter.

Makenna Marisa led Penn State with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Taniyah Thompson added 15 points. The Lions are back in action on Friday night.