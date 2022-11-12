Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Maryland

Welcome to week 11! It’s already time for the punultimate home game of the season already. Enjoy the second Saturday of November, and BEAT THE TERPS!

(#14)Penn State (7-2, 4-2) vs. Maryland (6-3, 3-3)

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State -10 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: ABC, 3:30 p.m. - Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst) *no sideline reporter listed in game notes

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 74-36, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 98-51, 12th Year

VS. MARYLAND: 6-2

Mike Locksley:

MARYLAND RECORD: 19-26, 4th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 21-52, 8th Year

VS. PENN STATE: 1-2

FUN FACTS

Penn State leads the all-time series with Maryland 41-3-1...Sean Clifford has 1,101 career passing yards against Maryland in three games...Penn State is 12-4-2 all-time in games played on Novmber 12, including a memorable 35-31 victory over Illinois in 1994...Penn State defeated Bellefonte Academy 12-0 on that date in 1906, and tied NYU 13-13 in 1927.