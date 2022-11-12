Penn State 30, Maryland 0: What Twitter Had to Say

From the get go on Saturday afternoon Manny Diaz’s defense was flying around the field. This included the Terps going three-and-out on their first possession, a possession that ended with Zane Durant recording his first collegiate sack.

check off Zane Durant sack on your bingo card — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) November 12, 2022

Down he goes! Zane Durant with the first #PennState QB sack of the day. #WeAre — Rich Turner 7️⃣9️⃣ (@RichTurner79) November 12, 2022

That’s a Zane Durant sack — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) November 12, 2022

Zane Durant with his first career sack. — Penn State FB Communications (@PennStFBComms) November 12, 2022

ZANE DURANT! pic.twitter.com/0nE1j1G2Jz — No Names All Game (@nonamesallgame) November 12, 2022

ZANE DURANT SACK LETS GO @darealbabyzane — TK (@PSU_TK) November 12, 2022

PENN STATE BRINGS THE PRESSURE AND ZANE DURANT GETS THE SACK! PUNT TIME #WeAre — ARodPod (@ARodPod) November 12, 2022

Penn State’s first offensive possession saw the Nittany Lions march down the field to take a 7-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to Brenton Strange. Along the way, Clifford got the 16 yards he needed to break Trace McSorley’s school passing yardage record.

Sean Clifford is officially the all-time leading passer in Penn State history — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) November 12, 2022

With a 16-yard completion to Brenton Strange, Sean Clifford has broken the school's all-time passing yardage record. — Penn State FB Communications (@PennStFBComms) November 12, 2022

With that completion to Brenton Strange, Sean Clifford is now the all-time passing yards leader in school history — Logan Bourandas (@LoganBourandas) November 12, 2022

The 16 yard completion to Brenton Strange gives Sean Clifford 9,903 career passing yards which is now the program record at Penn State #NittanyNation — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) November 12, 2022

9,903 yards and counting for Sean Clifford at #PennState — Zhouse (@gregzhouse) November 12, 2022

Sean Clifford new PSU all time pass yards leader! — Celtic SZN (9-3) (@MacNCheeseJones) November 12, 2022

Sean Clifford will be a trivia question answer that every kid gets wrong decades from now.



All kidding aside, congratulations Sean!!!! — (@TheGOATFollower) November 12, 2022

Unfortunately, the rest of the day did not go well for Clifford. Even as he was breaking McSorley’s record, he was making poor throws on the regular and it led to Twitter’s weekly pleading for Drew Allar.

Something's holding this offense back but I can't put my finger on i- pic.twitter.com/V75ZS1jM6T — T-FrankOn3 (@ThomasFrankCarr) November 12, 2022

Put Allar in — Brad (@laclips) November 12, 2022

I can't wait to watch so much Drew Allar in the second half — ♠Chris Brant♠ (@BreezyBrant66) November 12, 2022

Would love to see Drew Allar this 1st half. #PennState — Hollandazze (@hollandazze) November 12, 2022

Drew Allar would have made that pass — Andy (Somewhat Sad Philly Fan) (@AndyMcHale_) November 12, 2022

How much longer before Drew Allar is warming up??? This is literally the definition of insanity each week — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) November 12, 2022

daily Saturday tweet…Drew Allar should be the starting quarterback for the Penn State Nittany Lions. — Andy (Somewhat Sad Philly Fan) (@AndyMcHale_) November 12, 2022

This half should be the last snaps Clifford plays at Penn State. It won’t be but it should be IMO — (@TheGOATFollower) November 12, 2022

Leading 7-0 and facing a 4th and 1 in Maryland territory, James Franklin had the offense lineup to go for it. Nick Singleton got the ball and burst through the line of scrimmage for a touchdown run. Flashing his elite burst and breakaway speed, Singleton put the Nittany Lions up 14-0. This continued the record breaking 1st quarter for the Nittany Lions as it gave Singleton a Penn State freshman record 9 rushing touchdowns on the season.

Nick Singleton is special. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) November 12, 2022

Nick Singleton has now broken the 3 way tie with himself, Kaytron Allen, and Noah Cain for most rushing TDs as a freshman! #weare — Penn State FB Thoughts (@PSU_FB_Thoughts) November 12, 2022

The light has come on for Nick Singleton. He’s going to be the best RB in CFB next year. — Penn State Football (@psufballdaily) November 12, 2022

nick singleton is incredible — collin mehalick (@collin) November 12, 2022

NICK. SINGLETON. IS. THAT. GUY. — Penn State News (@WeAreNews05) November 12, 2022

Nick Singleton is the god damn man. — Xaniel (Unretired) (@XannyPhantom16) November 12, 2022

This was the first of two touchdown runs by Singleton out of the T formation on 4th down. The second one was even more impressive than the first.

Scenes from Nick Singleton’s second touchdown of the day



pic.twitter.com/Jkx08elYS6 — Zach (@zachallen0) November 12, 2022

Welcome to the Singleton show, time to let the savior Drew Allar cook #PSU — Overdawg Sports (@OverdawgSports) November 12, 2022

Nick Singleton is running angry today and I love it #PennState — Patrick Sweda (@PatrickSweda) November 12, 2022

We’re watching Nick Singleton grow up before our eyes. He’s getting used to the physicality of the B1G. Watch out now! — Justin Slovin, UWorld’s Soverign Citizen (@Justinslovin) November 12, 2022

Nick Singleton over 100 in a quarter and a half dragging defenders 20 yards — TK (@PSU_TK) November 12, 2022

[1920’s announcer voice] There’s the handoff to Singleton and my goodness, he’s galloping to the end zone like Seabiscuit! Pandemonium! Absolute pandemonium here, ladies and gentlemen! — elon cucks (@happyhourvalley) November 12, 2022

Nick Singleton scoring touchdowns on 4th down pic.twitter.com/erB43FooOw — Johnny McGonigal (@jmcgonigal9) November 12, 2022

Singleton finished the game with 122 yards and two scores on 11 carries.

As was mentioned above, Diaz’s defense was flying around the field all game long. There may not have been any player who flashed more than true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.

Forced fumble from Abdul Carter, goes out of bounds but still a great hit — Sam Woloson (@sam_woloson) November 12, 2022

Abdul Carter with a sack, and Beaver Stadium erupted. — Penn State Nittany Lions | NittanyNation.co (@PennStateRivals) November 12, 2022

Abdul Carter is a certified badass. — Penn State Football (@psufballdaily) November 12, 2022

Abdul Carter: another overly explosive 12 year old — Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) November 12, 2022

Manny Diaz has turned this D LOOSE



Abdul Carter and Tig Brown with back to back sacks on Taulia #WeAre | @1NCRDB1 | @_Tiig2 pic.twitter.com/rmNpNjW5jO — Whiteout Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) November 12, 2022

Let’s talks about Abdul Carter’s closing speed..OHHHH MYYY GOOODDD!! — itsjake (@JakeIacurto) November 12, 2022

Penn State's freshmen are going to another level today. Abdul Carter putting on a show today too. — T-FrankOn3 (@ThomasFrankCarr) November 12, 2022

Abdul Carter looking like @LaVarArrington with that closing speed #MDvsPSU — WeDontKnowTheGodDamnWords (@WDKTGDW) November 12, 2022

Abdul Carter absolutely FLYING all over the field #PennState — KMAC (@4KevinsSake) November 12, 2022

Carter continues to look like anything but a true freshman, recording a team leading seven tackles to go with a sack, tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup. He is well on his way to being named a Freshman All-American, and likely has an All-American season or two in his future. Week in and week out he shows why he was given the stix.

Chop Robinson was also flying around for the Nittany Lion defense. He was in the backfield with regularity, and picked up what had to be his favorite sack of the season as it came against his former team.

Maryland transfer Chop Robinson sacks Tagovailoa for a loss of eight.



Maryland faces third-and-18. — Testudo Times (@testudotimes) November 12, 2022

Chop Robinson getting that sack against Maryland lol — PABearsfan (@bearsfan_pa) November 12, 2022

Chop Robinson against his former team with the sack #WeAre — The Nittany and Badger: A Big Ten Football Podcast (@NittanyBadger) November 12, 2022

Love that for Chop Robinson! Revenge game — Cognac and Lamar Jack (@chewtunes) November 12, 2022

Chop Robinson’s sack had a little extra muscle in it, against his former team #NittanyNation — Anderley Penwell (@anderleytv) November 12, 2022

Chop Robinson with a revenge sack — Casey Levitt (@Clevitt17) November 12, 2022

A Chop Robinson sack! He wouldn't be kept of the score sheet against his former team. — Lasching Out Podcast (@LaschingOutPod) November 12, 2022

Chop Robinson revenge tour is complete.



Robinson, who transferred from Maryland before this season, just sacked his former teammate — Zach (@zachallen0) November 12, 2022

Facing his former teammates, Robinson finished two sacks and two tackles for a loss.

Late in the first half James Franklin was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Although the drive resulted in one of two long first half field goals by Jake Pinegar, in a fun moment Franklin was spotted doing push ups on the sidelines.

James Franklin got some push-ups in on the sideline after getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pic.twitter.com/UYS55X8CaT — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 12, 2022

Look at that form on those push-ups! — Evil James Franklin (@JamesFrankwin) November 12, 2022

Coach Franklin knocking out push-ups on the sideline. — Penn State Hooligan (@3PropLimit) November 12, 2022

I do love Franklin bein pissed and doing push-ups haha #PennState — KMAC (@4KevinsSake) November 12, 2022

What’s the punishment for said penalties? Push ups!



The live broadcast showed Franklin on the sideline getting a mini workout in https://t.co/9hBo5gPSTN — Logan Bourandas (@LoganBourandas) November 12, 2022

Impressive kick. TV just showed Franklin doing push-ups on sideline. Hilarious. I’m guessing because of the penalty on him. — Mike Detter (@DetterMike) November 12, 2022

Franklin flagged for penalty and then he disciplined himself with push ups on the sideline! Unbelievable! Bet you’d never see Harbaugh or Day do that. — MYERS (@2112marc) November 12, 2022

James Franklin doing push-ups on the sidelines like he cussed in front of his grandma…carry on @KendrickPerkins — Luke Brown (@Lukebr32_) November 12, 2022

This showed Franklin’s commitment to the core values that he builds the Penn State program around. It may not seem like a big deal, but you better believe that Franklin’s players noticed him holding himself to the same standard he would hold his players to.

When the second half started, Clifford was still in at quarterback. It made no sense and it was not sitting well with Penn State Twitter.

Up 27 points and still with Sean Clifford? — johndewar (@johndewar_70) November 12, 2022

WHY THE HELL IS SEAN CLIFFORD STILL IN?! — echoisthename ©️ (@echoisthename) November 12, 2022

Why is Sean Clifford still in the game? Couldn’t tell you, wondering that myself — Andre Monroe (@amonroe_) November 12, 2022

The score is 30-0 and the game has never been in doubt up to this point, but we still haven’t seen Allar. Confusing when all you hear is “We want to get him valuable time and reps” — TK (@PSU_TK) November 12, 2022

It's truly baffling the hold that Sean Clifford has on this coaching staff. — D (@soju_warrior) November 12, 2022

Still in there...wtf — Dave (@PghDaRen) November 12, 2022

Good thing Sean Clifford was there for 3 straight handoffs. — Let's Talk Penn State Podcast (@LetsTalkPennSt) November 12, 2022

Sean Clifford still taking snaps in this game is coaching malpractice — Big Tastykake (@JohnTCphl) November 12, 2022

Allar would eventually get into the game, but his use was limited. He did not even play the rest of the game after being brought in as Christian Veilleux would take over for Penn State’s final two possessions of the game. Allar also was not give the opportunity to throw it vertically or open up the playbook when on the field.

As the second half carried on the Nittany Lions defense continued to dominate on their way to a shutout.

#PennState defense has risen to the challenge thus far. — Zhouse (@gregzhouse) November 12, 2022

Penn State’s defense every time Tagovailoa drops backs to pass pic.twitter.com/WspvvKmVkF — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 12, 2022

Another stop by Penn State's defense. Maryland can't get anything going on offense. — Penn State Nittany Lions | NittanyNation.co (@PennStateRivals) November 12, 2022

Penn State has a great defense — Connor Clement (@connorclementtv) November 12, 2022

It's crazy how this might've been the Penn State defense's best performance in a half this year, and the Nittany Lions were without Joey Porter Jr. and Curtis Jacobs. — Spencer Ripchik (@RipchikSpencer) November 12, 2022

Penn State defense is elite don’t @ me — *REDACTED* Raging Ghost (@the_raging_yinz) November 12, 2022

That Penn State defense tho!!! — jordan (@miaspoppa) November 12, 2022

7 sacks now. A sack to end the 3rd quarter. Penn state dominating Maryland 30-0. Love it. pic.twitter.com/sHFEEKSbEe — the Last Boy Scout (blue check mark) (@nittanytitan1) November 12, 2022

Outside of the Michigan game, Penn State’s defense has been tremendous in year one with Diaz at the helm.