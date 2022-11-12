 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State 30, Maryland 0: What Twitter Had to Say

Penn State Twitter was a fun place to be as the Nittany Lions completely dominated Maryland on Saturday afternoon

By Marty Leap
Maryland v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

From the get go on Saturday afternoon Manny Diaz’s defense was flying around the field. This included the Terps going three-and-out on their first possession, a possession that ended with Zane Durant recording his first collegiate sack.

Penn State’s first offensive possession saw the Nittany Lions march down the field to take a 7-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Sean Clifford to Brenton Strange. Along the way, Clifford got the 16 yards he needed to break Trace McSorley’s school passing yardage record.

Unfortunately, the rest of the day did not go well for Clifford. Even as he was breaking McSorley’s record, he was making poor throws on the regular and it led to Twitter’s weekly pleading for Drew Allar.

Leading 7-0 and facing a 4th and 1 in Maryland territory, James Franklin had the offense lineup to go for it. Nick Singleton got the ball and burst through the line of scrimmage for a touchdown run. Flashing his elite burst and breakaway speed, Singleton put the Nittany Lions up 14-0. This continued the record breaking 1st quarter for the Nittany Lions as it gave Singleton a Penn State freshman record 9 rushing touchdowns on the season.

This was the first of two touchdown runs by Singleton out of the T formation on 4th down. The second one was even more impressive than the first.

Singleton finished the game with 122 yards and two scores on 11 carries.

As was mentioned above, Diaz’s defense was flying around the field all game long. There may not have been any player who flashed more than true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.

Carter continues to look like anything but a true freshman, recording a team leading seven tackles to go with a sack, tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup. He is well on his way to being named a Freshman All-American, and likely has an All-American season or two in his future. Week in and week out he shows why he was given the stix.

Chop Robinson was also flying around for the Nittany Lion defense. He was in the backfield with regularity, and picked up what had to be his favorite sack of the season as it came against his former team.

Facing his former teammates, Robinson finished two sacks and two tackles for a loss.

Late in the first half James Franklin was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Although the drive resulted in one of two long first half field goals by Jake Pinegar, in a fun moment Franklin was spotted doing push ups on the sidelines.

This showed Franklin’s commitment to the core values that he builds the Penn State program around. It may not seem like a big deal, but you better believe that Franklin’s players noticed him holding himself to the same standard he would hold his players to.

When the second half started, Clifford was still in at quarterback. It made no sense and it was not sitting well with Penn State Twitter.

Allar would eventually get into the game, but his use was limited. He did not even play the rest of the game after being brought in as Christian Veilleux would take over for Penn State’s final two possessions of the game. Allar also was not give the opportunity to throw it vertically or open up the playbook when on the field.

As the second half carried on the Nittany Lions defense continued to dominate on their way to a shutout.

Outside of the Michigan game, Penn State’s defense has been tremendous in year one with Diaz at the helm.

