Three Takeaways From Penn State’s 30-0 Win Over Maryland

Penn State made quick work of the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, starting scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the game, and basically never looking back from there. Here are your takeaways.

1. Aggressive defense

The Nittany Lions gave absolutely nothing to Maryland, amassing 7 sacks for the game to go along with two more tackles for loss. Taulia Tagovailoa had one of its worst outings of the season, going 11 of 22 for 74 yards. The bulk of those completions came well after the game was out of hand, in his final drive of the contest.

At halftime, Penn State had as many points as Maryland had yards: 27.

2. Workman-like effort

Weather was once again a factor in the passing game, but Nicholas Singleton and Katyron Allen came to the rescue, as the pair combined for 195 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Due to the aforementioned defensive effort in the first point, that, along with a passing touchdown from Sean Clifford, was all it took to basically put this game away.

3. They care

We often talk about how Maryland may not be worthy of “rival” status around these parts, but if you were paying attention, you would easily see just how much the players and coaches cared about this game. The Lions aren’t wont to get penalty after penalty in games, let alone the “Unsportsmanlike Conduct” variety, but just about everyone, including James Franklin himself, got one on Saturday. This is a big game for the team, even if it doesn’t come with “Big Ten title” implications attached.

BONUS: Karma’s a Chad

Ever since this article came out, where Will Levis and certain members of the Kentucky staff effectively trashed Penn State for “mishandling” the former Nittany Lion, the Wildcats have lost four of six, the latest of which was to Vanderbilt. Couldn’t happen to a better team.