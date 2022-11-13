Kickoff Time Announced for Penn State-Rutgers

The kickoff time for Penn State’s final road game has been determined. The Nittany Lions (8-2) and Scarlet Knights (4-6) will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday for their week 12 contest. The game will be aired on BTN.

Rutgers enters the game on a three-game skid, losing to Minnesota, Michigan and Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights fell to the Spartans 27-21 on Saturday. Rutgers had a chance to cut the lead to 21-17 in the fourth quarter, but a blocked field goal followed by a Michigan State touchdown drive doomed their hopes. The Scarlet Knights were led by running back Kyle Monangai, who had 162 yards rushing on the day.

Penn State returns to Piscataway for the first time since 2020, when they defeated Rutgers 23-7.