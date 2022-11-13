Penn State Moves Up In Coaches & AP Polls

Off of a 30-0 shellacking of Maryland yesterday, Penn State continued its climb back up the rankings, going from No. 15 to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 to No. 11 in the AP Poll.

Of course, the only ranking that matters at this point is what the College Football Playoff committee decides to do. Hopefully, the committee follows the same line of thinking of the AP and Coaches polls, which both pushed Penn State ahead of the other Top 15 teams that lost yesterday — Oregon (No. 6), Ole Miss (No. 11), and UCLA (No. 12).

We’ll find out more on Tuesday night, but this is at least a good sign of what could be to come.