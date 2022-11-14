 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big Ten Superlatives: Week 11

A special touchdown, the West is even more muddled, and we savor some Penn State performances

By Bennett765
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Maryland at Penn State Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Big Ten season is dwindling down to its final weeks. Both division titles remain up for grabs with very different endings ahead for each. Meanwhile, we remain a homer blog as much as possible…though not quite as homer as last week.

What were the highlights - and Iowa-lights - of Week 11…here you go.

Best Win of the Week: Purdue

The Boilermakers remain a thorn in the side of ranked teams as they went into Champaign and handed Illinois a second-straight home loss. This keeps Purdue a part of the ever-so-congested Big Ten West race. It’s also another quality win for the Boilers, who close with near-certain wins against Northwestern and Indiana. An 8-4 Purdue team would rank as Penn State’s best win of the year.

Worst Loss of the Week: Illinois

Now 7-3, the Illini have some ugly losses - at Indiana, at home against a subpar Michigan State team, and now this one to Purdue. While the Boilermakers are a solid squad, this was a chance for the ranked Illini to take control of the west regardless of the outcome of their trip to Ann Arbor this week. Instead, an 8-4 (5-4 B1G mark) seems likely for a team that a few weeks ago seemed destined for Indianapolis.

Offensive Player of the Week: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Late last week, I predicted that Kaytron Allen would have a big game and set a Penn State freshman record in a win against Maryland. Instead, it was Singleton who did that. Since Auburn, Singleton has remained solid - but had fumbling issues against Northwestern and hadn’t had the big explosive run like he did against the Tigers and Ohio. That changed Saturday. Singleton was spectacular and continues to show growth with his power running between the tackles. Oh yes, he also scored those two touchdowns to, for the moment, move to the top of the record books for most touchdowns in a single season for a Penn State freshman.

Defensive Player(s) of the Week: Penn State

We Are…Homers. A shutout victory. Dominance along the defensive line. A linebacker unit that controlled the middle of the field even without Curtis Jacobs. A secondary that bottled up explosive players even without star corner Joey Porter Jr. This was a great outing from this unit and I speak for all of us in saying I’m going to try to sit back and enjoy watching this group play for another couple of weeks.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Jake Pinegar, Penn State

Another 50-yard field goal make and 3-for-3 overall. That means back-to-back BSD Big Ten Suplerlatives Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Jake. I know he’ll cherish this forever.

Offensive Play of the Week: Kamryn Babb, Ohio State

Let’s step out of Happy Valley for a moment. We know Ohio State to be the soulless, quarterback and wide receiver factory of 50-point Saturdays. But, maybe, just maybe there’s a heart there. No, for real. This was a great moment as Babb, he of four torn ACLs, scored the first touchdown of his career. The reactions of his teammates were priceless.

Defensive Play of the Week: Abdul Carter, Penn State

Wearing No. 11, the comparisons are going to always be Micah Parsons and LaVar Arrington. However, this play looked a lot like something Paul Posluszny would make - really harkening back to that 2005 Ohio State game. This was beautiful as he closed the gap and kept Maryland from picking up a first half first down. Sorry, like I said, it’s homer week and this was just a wonderful play amongst a ton of others that Carter (and this defense) made.

I couldn’t find a video of the play I was referencing - but this one works, too!

Most Big Ten Thing of the Week: Big Ten West Standings

No one controls their own destiny to win the West. Read that again - No. One. Controls. Their. Own. Destiny.

Most Iowa Thing of the Week: Riley Moss Interception

Check out this crazy, classic Iowa-style interception. Can’t wait to see them in Indianapolis?

What We Are Looking Forward To: Iowa at Minnesota

Cold weather. Floyd of Rosedale. An over/under currently at 32.5. Big Ten football!

