Big Ten Superlatives: Week 11

The Big Ten season is dwindling down to its final weeks. Both division titles remain up for grabs with very different endings ahead for each. Meanwhile, we remain a homer blog as much as possible…though not quite as homer as last week.

What were the highlights - and Iowa-lights - of Week 11…here you go.

Best Win of the Week: Purdue

The Boilermakers remain a thorn in the side of ranked teams as they went into Champaign and handed Illinois a second-straight home loss. This keeps Purdue a part of the ever-so-congested Big Ten West race. It’s also another quality win for the Boilers, who close with near-certain wins against Northwestern and Indiana. An 8-4 Purdue team would rank as Penn State’s best win of the year.

It's Victory Sunday, so run back the highlights of 's 31-24 win at No. 21 Illinois.



️ ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/DKxbNPPDUY — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 13, 2022

Worst Loss of the Week: Illinois

Now 7-3, the Illini have some ugly losses - at Indiana, at home against a subpar Michigan State team, and now this one to Purdue. While the Boilermakers are a solid squad, this was a chance for the ranked Illini to take control of the west regardless of the outcome of their trip to Ann Arbor this week. Instead, an 8-4 (5-4 B1G mark) seems likely for a team that a few weeks ago seemed destined for Indianapolis.

Offensive Player of the Week: Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Late last week, I predicted that Kaytron Allen would have a big game and set a Penn State freshman record in a win against Maryland. Instead, it was Singleton who did that. Since Auburn, Singleton has remained solid - but had fumbling issues against Northwestern and hadn’t had the big explosive run like he did against the Tigers and Ohio. That changed Saturday. Singleton was spectacular and continues to show growth with his power running between the tackles. Oh yes, he also scored those two touchdowns to, for the moment, move to the top of the record books for most touchdowns in a single season for a Penn State freshman.

Singleton REFUSED to go down @PennStateFball adds on another TD pic.twitter.com/6eyS3Y5gfK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Defensive Player(s) of the Week: Penn State

We Are…Homers. A shutout victory. Dominance along the defensive line. A linebacker unit that controlled the middle of the field even without Curtis Jacobs. A secondary that bottled up explosive players even without star corner Joey Porter Jr. This was a great outing from this unit and I speak for all of us in saying I’m going to try to sit back and enjoy watching this group play for another couple of weeks.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Jake Pinegar, Penn State

Another 50-yard field goal make and 3-for-3 overall. That means back-to-back BSD Big Ten Suplerlatives Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Jake. I know he’ll cherish this forever.

Offensive Play of the Week: Kamryn Babb, Ohio State

Let’s step out of Happy Valley for a moment. We know Ohio State to be the soulless, quarterback and wide receiver factory of 50-point Saturdays. But, maybe, just maybe there’s a heart there. No, for real. This was a great moment as Babb, he of four torn ACLs, scored the first touchdown of his career. The reactions of his teammates were priceless.

Kam Babb was a 4-star prospect when he committed to Ohio State in 2017.



He’s suffered multiple injuries that have limited his time on the field, including four ACL tears.



Today, he scored his first TD for the Buckeyes.



The reactions say it all. pic.twitter.com/fqzbjsL8vM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 12, 2022

Defensive Play of the Week: Abdul Carter, Penn State

Wearing No. 11, the comparisons are going to always be Micah Parsons and LaVar Arrington. However, this play looked a lot like something Paul Posluszny would make - really harkening back to that 2005 Ohio State game. This was beautiful as he closed the gap and kept Maryland from picking up a first half first down. Sorry, like I said, it’s homer week and this was just a wonderful play amongst a ton of others that Carter (and this defense) made.

I couldn’t find a video of the play I was referencing - but this one works, too!

Manny Diaz has turned this D LOOSE



Abdul Carter and Tig Brown with back to back sacks on Taulia #WeAre | @1NCRDB1 | @_Tiig2 pic.twitter.com/rmNpNjW5jO — Whiteout Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) November 12, 2022

Most Big Ten Thing of the Week: Big Ten West Standings

No one controls their own destiny to win the West. Read that again - No. One. Controls. Their. Own. Destiny.

Most Iowa Thing of the Week: Riley Moss Interception

Check out this crazy, classic Iowa-style interception. Can’t wait to see them in Indianapolis?

RILEY MOSS TIP DRILL INTERCEPTION pic.twitter.com/BUZsmLaUff — SuperHawkeyeFan (@superhawkeyefan) November 12, 2022

What We Are Looking Forward To: Iowa at Minnesota

Cold weather. Floyd of Rosedale. An over/under currently at 32.5. Big Ten football!