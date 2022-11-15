Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 10

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 35 carries for 152 yards, one catch for eight yards, and a rushing touchdown:
.@Saquon adds a TD to his big day— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
: #HOUvsNYG on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FnZxSAlQXS pic.twitter.com/up9gJuVt6G
- The Bucs’ Chris Godwin had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown:
.@TomBrady finds @CGtwelve_ to extend the @Buccaneers lead in Germany! #GoBucs— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
: #SEAvsTB on @NFLNetwork
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/M32DOvVAld pic.twitter.com/IiGhtC7Twz
- Adrian Amos had nine tackles, including a sack for the Packers:
Others:
- Nick Scott had nine tackles for the Rams.
- Micah Parsons had seven tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Cowboys.
- Jaquan Brisker had seven tackles for the Bears.
- Miles Sanders had 12 carries for 54 yards for the Eagles.
- The Rams’ Allen Robinson had four catches for 44 yards.
- Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 36 yards for the Steelers.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 51.8 yards on five punts for the Saints.
- Robbie Gould made four of his five kicks for the 49ers.
- Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles, including a half-sack for the Falcons.
- DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles for the Panthers.
- Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
- Mike Gesicki had two catches for 31 yards for the Dolphins.
- Jason Cabinda had one tackle for the Lions.
- Jahan Dotson had one catch for 14 yards for the Commanders.
- Carl Nassib had one tackle for the Bucs.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
- Amani Oruwariye had one tackle for the Lions.
Loading comments...