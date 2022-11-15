 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 10

Saquon and Chris Godwin both find the end zone.

By LndoBSD
NFL: Houston Texans at New York Giants Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 35 carries for 152 yards, one catch for eight yards, and a rushing touchdown:
  • The Bucs’ Chris Godwin had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown:
  • Adrian Amos had nine tackles, including a sack for the Packers:

Others:

  • Nick Scott had nine tackles for the Rams.
  • Micah Parsons had seven tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Cowboys.
  • Jaquan Brisker had seven tackles for the Bears.
  • Miles Sanders had 12 carries for 54 yards for the Eagles.
  • The Rams’ Allen Robinson had four catches for 44 yards.
  • Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 36 yards for the Steelers.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 51.8 yards on five punts for the Saints.
  • Robbie Gould made four of his five kicks for the 49ers.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles, including a half-sack for the Falcons.
  • DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles for the Panthers.
  • Kevin Givens had two tackles for the 49ers.
  • Mike Gesicki had two catches for 31 yards for the Dolphins.
  • Jason Cabinda had one tackle for the Lions.
  • Jahan Dotson had one catch for 14 yards for the Commanders.
  • Carl Nassib had one tackle for the Bucs.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
  • Amani Oruwariye had one tackle for the Lions.

