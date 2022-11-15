Penn State Opens as Heavy Favorite at Rutgers

Penn State has enjoyed back-to-back blowout victories over Big Ten opponents. The oddsmakers like the chances the Nittany Lions will make it three in a row. Penn State has opened as a commanding 19 point favorite in its final road contest of the season against Rutgers.

Following a late collapse against Ohio State that prevented them from upsetting the #2 Buckeyes, Penn State has not shown any signs of a letdown as they thumped Indiana 45-14 before shutting out Maryland 30-0 on Saturday. They moved up to #11 in both the Coaches and AP polls on Sunday.

Rutgers is still fighting for bowl eligibility, but will need wins against Penn State and at Maryland to finish 6-6. They opened the season at 3-0 in nonconference play against Boston College, Wagner and Temple. However, the Scarlet Knights lost their first game of the season against Iowa in the Big Ten opener, and now stand at 1-6 in conference play. They were able to pick up a victory against Indiana, but enter the game on a three game losing streak, suffering defeats against Minnesota, Michigan, and Michigan State.

Penn State and Rutgers will kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.