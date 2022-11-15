Blessed & Honored: Official Visitor for Maryland Game, Top Cornerback Target Opens Up Recruitment

OFFICIAL VISITOR FOR VICTORY OVER MARYLAND

While it was a smaller visitor list this past weekend, consisting largely of potential future walk-ons, there was one official visitor in town for Penn State’s victory over Maryland. That official visitor was three-star Georgia athlete Cameron Wallace.

The Nittany Lions are recruiting Wallace as a running back. As the Nittany Lions search for another running back in their 2023 class it is unclear where Wallace sits on their board. That said, with an official visit having been taken there is clearly some mutual interest between the two sides. Wallace will be a player to monitor in the coming weeks to see where his recruitment goes.

TOP CORNERBACK TARGET OPENS RECRUITMENT BACK UP

Monday night, four-star top 100 cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Daniel Harris has Decommitted from Georgia.



The 6’3 180 CB from Miami, FL had been committed to the Bulldogs since July.



Tells me Ohio State, Michigan, & Penn St. are in heavy pursuit.https://t.co/bIjvBFHn3F pic.twitter.com/Hr2NqTKIoi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 15, 2022

Prior to committing to Georgia, the Florida product was Penn State’s top cornerback target. When he committed to Georgia he had a top four that also included Michigan, Ohio State and the Nittany Lions. That said, it was the Nittany Lions who finished second in his recruitment.

Moving forward the Nittany Lions will be recruiting Harris hard. It would not be a surprise to see Harris get to campus for a visit before National Signing Day, and if that happens the Nittany Lions may become the team to beat for Harris.