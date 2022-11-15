Get that Goose Egg: BSD MVPs

Penn State’s defense offered an MVP performance from the very first play facing the Maryland offense, until the very last to ensure a 30-0 shutout victory.

Every time Maryland attempted a pass, the pocket collapsed nearly immediately. Any attempts to run the ball were stuffed, oftentimes before they could make it to the line of scrimmage. Any apperance of a running lane disappeared instantly. Any time Taulia Tagovailoa managed to get a pass off, it was met with tight coverage from the secondary.

Every man did his job all game long. They made things absolutely miserable for a wet and defeated Terps offense that couldn’t find a sniff of momentum all afternoon long.

Here’s some figures to put the masterful performance in perspective, courtesy of the Penn State Athletic Department:

• Penn State held Maryland to 134 total yards (60 rushing, 74 passing) the fewest since giving up just 104 yards to Purdue in 2019.

• The 134 yards are the fourth-fewest given up in a Big Ten game for Penn State and also the fourth-lowest by any opponent in the James Franklin era.

• The Nittany Lions limited Maryland to 11 first downs, tied for the eighth-lowest by an opponent since 2014.

• Penn State allowed only 11 first downs in back-to-back weeks (11 at Indiana).

• The 74 yards passing allowed by the Nittany Lions are the fewest since holding Illinois to 38 in 2021 and tied for the 10th-lowest by an opponent in the James Franklin era.

• Penn State has now limited seven opponents to less than 100 rushing yards this season (Purdue, 61; Ohio, 99; Central Michigan, 88; Northwestern, 31; Ohio State, 98; Indiana, 65; Maryland, 60)

• The Nittany Lions have held four teams to under 50 percent pass completions this season (Ohio, 42.5; Northwestern, 40.5; Minnesota, 40.9; Maryland, 47.8).

• Penn State had six or more sacks in back-to-back games (6, at Indiana; 7, Maryland) for the first time since 2007 when it had two consecutive games with six or more sacks (7, Florida International, 9/1; 6, Notre Dame, 9/8).

• Penn State held Maryland to 3 total yards in the first quarter (5 pass, -2 rush).

• The Nittany Lions limited the Terrapins to 27 total yards in the first half (20 pass, 7 rush).

• The Nittany Lions had six pass breakups today, giving them 69 pass breakups this season. It is the most since 74 in 1998.

• With Zane Durant and Amin Vanover’s sacks, 14 different players have recorded at least one sack this season for Penn State. In addition, 23 players have recorded at least one tackle for loss.

• Penn State forced its 10th red zone stop of the season.

• After Jamari Buddin’s fumble recovery in the fourth quarter, the Nittany Lions have 18 takeaways this season (eight fumble recoveries, 10 interceptions)

• Penn State held Maryland to 134 yards, the 49th time since 2014 that they have held opponents under 300 total yards.

• The Nittany Lions only allowed 74 yards passing, the 17th time holding an opponent under 100 passing yards and the 63rd time under 200 passing yards since 2014.

• Penn State’s defense allowed just 60 yards rushing, the 46th time holding an opponent to under 100 rushing yards since 2014.

Others Considered

RB Nicholas Singleton- It’s becoming clear that Singleton is putting it all together - the patience, the ability to see the field, the more physical running style. We’ve only seen a glimpse of Singleton’s potential as he gets ready to explode to superstardom.

The true freshman finished with 122 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries - with both scores coming on fourth down. Singleton also demonstrated a true act of sportsmanship on the second touchdown run, giving a Terps defender a piggyback ride into the end zone so he could see what the experience was like before heading back to Maryland. True class, Mr. Singleton.

K Jake Pinegar- Pinegar would have had a tremendous outing even in perfect conditions, let alone on a wet and windy afternoon. He drilled all three of his field goal attempts, including a 50-yard bomb for the second week in a row - tying his career long after setting it against Indiana. He also connected on all three extra point attempts and a 46-yarder to give Penn State some extra cushion in the second half.