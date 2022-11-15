Penn State Ranked No. 11 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Nittany Lions continue to move up in the College Football Playoff Rankings, landing at number 11 this week. After their second very strong showing in a row (30.5 average margin of victory since losing to Ohio State), Penn State continues to make a case for being the best two-loss team in the country.

The two teams to whom PSU dropped games are still ranked in the top four and on a collision course for an all-but-guaranteed playoff spot, with OSU and Michigan still in the hunt for the national title, at 2 and 3 respectively.

The rest of the Big Ten isn’t faring as well, as Illinois dropped out of the rankings after a second-straight loss, this time to Purdue. There’s no team in the Big Ten West that controls their own destiny in the journey to meet either the Buckeyes or Wolverines in Indianapolis; there’s a shot for five different West teams to win the division. The only teams currently out of contention are Nebraska and Northwestern, coincidentally the first two teams in the conference to play this year, in Ireland.

Next up for the Nittany Lions is a road trip to Rutgers, a matchup that will feature a good defense versus a good offense and an elite defense versus...well, an offense dressed in red or black.