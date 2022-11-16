 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 11

Is Penn State destined for the Citrus regardless of the outcome of their last two games?

By LndoBSD
NCAA Football: Maryland at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Garden, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Guest Picker:

Sports Illustrated:

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

After the win over Maryland and losses by UCLA, Oregon, and Ole Miss, 247 Sports puts Penn State back in the Orange against the Tar Heels. ESPN’s writers have come back together and agree on the Citrus Bowl pick versus Ole Miss.

