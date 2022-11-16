Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 11

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Garden, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
Guest Picker:
Sports Illustrated:
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
After the win over Maryland and losses by UCLA, Oregon, and Ole Miss, 247 Sports puts Penn State back in the Orange against the Tar Heels. ESPN’s writers have come back together and agree on the Citrus Bowl pick versus Ole Miss.
