Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 11

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Garden, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: North Carolina Tar Heels

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Guest Picker:

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

After the win over Maryland and losses by UCLA, Oregon, and Ole Miss, 247 Sports puts Penn State back in the Orange against the Tar Heels. ESPN’s writers have come back together and agree on the Citrus Bowl pick versus Ole Miss.