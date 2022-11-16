Penn State Football Commits in Action: Conrad Hussey, Joey Schlaffer, More Impress in Playoff Action

Joey Schlaffer helped lead Exeter Township to a 42-14 playoff victory and an 11-0 record. The future Nittany Lion tight end had two receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Staying in Pennsylvania, offensive lineman J’ven Williams helped lead Wyomissing to a blowout victory and an 11-0 record as well. You can watch his highlights from the victory below.

Defensive back teammates Conrad Hussey and King Mack helped national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas improve to 10-0 on the season with a 59-14 in the Florida playoffs. Hussey had a tackle, an interception, and a 95-yard kickoff return. Mack recorded a pair of tackles and broke up a pass.

Staying in Florida, defensive back Elliot Washington helped Venice High School pick up an 87(!)-20 victory. Washington returned three kicks for a total of 286 yards, while recording two tackles on defense.

Tight end Andrew Rappleyea continues to look like a player who can contribute right away for the Nittany Lions. You can checkout his latest highlights below.

Linebacker Tony Rojas and the Fairfax (VA) Lions improved to 11-0 with a 49-7 playoff victory over Alexandria City. You can watch highlights of Rojas from the game below.