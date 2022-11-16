 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Just the Stats: No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers

All the numbers behind this week’s matchup in Piscataway!

By Cari Greene
No. 11 Penn St. Nittany Lions (8-2; 5-2 Big Ten East) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-6; 1-6 Big Ten East)

3:30 p.m. ET, November 19, 2022—Big Ten Network

SHI Stadium (Capacity: 52,454 / Piscataway, NJ)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Rutgers Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 178.8 (48) 134.4 (46) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push
Passing Offense (ypg) 255.5 (43) 190.4 (T - 22) Passing Defense (ypg) Push
Pass Efficiency 142.16 (47) 119.61 (48) Pass Efficiency Defense Push
Total Offense (ypg) 434.3 (35) 324.8 (21) Total Defense (ypg) Push
Scoring Offense (ppg) 34.0 (T - 29) 25.9 (T - 64) Scoring Defense (ppg) new PSU logo
Rushing Defense (ypg) 120.4 (26) 144.3 (73) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 218.9 (53) 164.0 (120) Passing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency Defense 106.5 (6) 104.99 (125) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 339.3 (31) 308.3(121) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 19.0(T - 16) 19.9 (114) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 6.0 (47) 9.33 (T - 41) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 5.05 (105) -2.5 (2) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 40.84 (25) 43.57 (3) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 18.07 (101) 23.05 (105) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 17.8 (34) 19.67 (T - 70) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo
Turnover Margin +.4 (T - 34) -.4 (T - 98) Turnover Margin new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 48) 9 (T - 48) Passes Intercepted (total) Push
Passes Intercepted (total) 10 (T - 35) 13 (T - 121) Passes Had Intercepted (total) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Penalty Yds/Game 50.95 (47) 67.6 (118) Penalty Yds/Game new PSU logo new PSU logo
Sacks (spg) 3.0 (T - 16) 1.9 (T - 56) Sacks Allowed (spg) new PSU logo
Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.3 (T - 27) 1.3 (T - 122) Sacks (spg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 7.3 (T - 14) 5.2 (T - 63) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 3.9 (T - 11) 4.9 (T - 103) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (% season) 91.9% (12) 96.4% (131) Redzone Defense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone Defense (% season) 71.4% (T - 8) 80.8% (T - 89) Redzone Offense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone TD % (season) 78.38% 78.57% Redzone TD % Defense (season) new PSU logo
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 40.0% 53.85% Redzone TD % (season) new PSU logo
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 36.3% (95) 35.3% (40) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
3rd Down Defense % (season) 32.0% (22) 31.4% (117) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % (season) 68.0%(14) 55.6% (T - 84) 4th Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Defense % (season) 50.0% (T - 59) 56.2% (T - 43) 4th Down Conv. % (season) Push
1st Downs (season) 218 (53) 32 (T - 184) 1st Downs Allowed (season) Push
1st Downs Allowed (season) 184 (T - 32) 124 (162) 1st Downs (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Time of Possession (mpg) 30 (43) 29 (63) Time of Possession (mpg) Push
Strength of Schedule 55 44 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank =new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Rutgers has a good defense this year! The problem is, Penn State’s offense, for all the crap that is (sometimes rightfully, sometimes not) directed towards the decisions surrounding the quarterback position - the PSU offense is actually good as well. Top fifty-good, not great, but not horrible.

And on the flip side? The pride of the Nittany Lions defense is actually pretty damn close to elite this year, and the Scarlet Knights’ offense is decidedly...not. That’s what leads to the lopsided chipmunks on the above graph.

I expect more of what we saw these past two weeks - suffocating defense by Manny Diaz’s squad, with a lot of negative plays. Couple that with a 100-yard game from either Nick Singleton or Kaytron Allen (or both - Rutgers’ pass D is stronger than their rush) and this should be another less than stressful game for PSU fans.

Additionally, who knew that playing Maryland would drop your SOS so rapidly? It’ll probably take another hit next week, but wooof.

