Just the Stats: No. 11 Penn State at Rutgers

No. 11 Penn St. Nittany Lions (8-2; 5-2 Big Ten East) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-6; 1-6 Big Ten East)

3:30 p.m. ET, November 19, 2022—Big Ten Network

SHI Stadium (Capacity: 52,454 / Piscataway, NJ)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Rutgers Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 178.8 (48) 134.4 (46) Rushing Defense (ypg) Push Passing Offense (ypg) 255.5 (43) 190.4 (T - 22) Passing Defense (ypg) Push Pass Efficiency 142.16 (47) 119.61 (48) Pass Efficiency Defense Push Total Offense (ypg) 434.3 (35) 324.8 (21) Total Defense (ypg) Push Scoring Offense (ppg) 34.0 (T - 29) 25.9 (T - 64) Scoring Defense (ppg) Rushing Defense (ypg) 120.4 (26) 144.3 (73) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 218.9 (53) 164.0 (120) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 106.5 (6) 104.99 (125) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 339.3 (31) 308.3(121) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 19.0(T - 16) 19.9 (114) Scoring Offense (ppg) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 6.0 (47) 9.33 (T - 41) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push Punt Return Yds (ypr) 5.05 (105) -2.5 (2) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Net Punting Yds (ypp) 40.84 (25) 43.57 (3) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 18.07 (101) 23.05 (105) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 17.8 (34) 19.67 (T - 70) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Turnover Margin +.4 (T - 34) -.4 (T - 98) Turnover Margin Passes Had Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 48) 9 (T - 48) Passes Intercepted (total) Push Passes Intercepted (total) 10 (T - 35) 13 (T - 121) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Penalty Yds/Game 50.95 (47) 67.6 (118) Penalty Yds/Game Sacks (spg) 3.0 (T - 16) 1.9 (T - 56) Sacks Allowed (spg) Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.3 (T - 27) 1.3 (T - 122) Sacks (spg) Tackles for Loss (tpg) 7.3 (T - 14) 5.2 (T - 63) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 3.9 (T - 11) 4.9 (T - 103) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (% season) 91.9% (12) 96.4% (131) Redzone Defense (% season) Redzone Defense (% season) 71.4% (T - 8) 80.8% (T - 89) Redzone Offense (% season) Redzone TD % (season) 78.38% 78.57% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Redzone TD % Defense (season) 40.0% 53.85% Redzone TD % (season) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 36.3% (95) 35.3% (40) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 32.0% (22) 31.4% (117) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 68.0%(14) 55.6% (T - 84) 4th Down Defense % (season) 4th Down Defense % (season) 50.0% (T - 59) 56.2% (T - 43) 4th Down Conv. % (season) Push 1st Downs (season) 218 (53) 32 (T - 184) 1st Downs Allowed (season) Push 1st Downs Allowed (season) 184 (T - 32) 124 (162) 1st Downs (season) Time of Possession (mpg) 30 (43) 29 (63) Time of Possession (mpg) Push Strength of Schedule 55 44 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Rutgers has a good defense this year! The problem is, Penn State’s offense, for all the crap that is (sometimes rightfully, sometimes not) directed towards the decisions surrounding the quarterback position - the PSU offense is actually good as well. Top fifty-good, not great, but not horrible.

And on the flip side? The pride of the Nittany Lions defense is actually pretty damn close to elite this year, and the Scarlet Knights’ offense is decidedly...not. That’s what leads to the lopsided chipmunks on the above graph.

I expect more of what we saw these past two weeks - suffocating defense by Manny Diaz’s squad, with a lot of negative plays. Couple that with a 100-yard game from either Nick Singleton or Kaytron Allen (or both - Rutgers’ pass D is stronger than their rush) and this should be another less than stressful game for PSU fans.

Additionally, who knew that playing Maryland would drop your SOS so rapidly? It’ll probably take another hit next week, but wooof.