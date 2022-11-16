32 Random Thoughts on Penn State’s “Swift” Victory Over Maryland

On Saturday afternoon, before a capacity crowd at Beaver Stadium, the Maryland Terrapins took on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a contest of American football. Penn State handled its business swiftly, winning 30-0. I have several thoughts, which are set forth “randomly” below:

2. Maryland says “sorry” just for show.

3. You live like that, you live with ghosts.

4. You live like that, blood runs cold.

9. And now, 2022 – 30-0.

10. Ignoring the 2020 COVID year, as we all should have learned to do by now, Penn State just dominates Maryland.

11. This past Saturday was another enjoyable installment of this “rivalry,” particularly because there were a number of performances that permitted Penn State to dispose of the Terps in…ahem…

12. “Swift” fashion.

13. Abdul Carter, for instance.

15. Nicholas Singleton, too. Never misses a beat.

16. Lightning on his feet

18. Honestly, it’s like watching the end of 2019 happening all over again.

21. And I am here for the Journey.

22. My personal favorite – Chop Robinson. Look what you made him do, Maryland.

Here are your defensive POTW. Chop blows up the LT and watch the closing speed by Carter. wow pic.twitter.com/SQ16XQBlt9 — Hardcore Penn State Football (@HardcorePSUFB) November 16, 2022

25. All of this was complimented by uneven performances from quarterbacks old and new.

26. Sean Clifford, I know Penn State fans tend to make it about you and they never just get what they see. But you’ll never bore us.

27. But Drew Allar as the future of Penn State football?

29. (This post was harder than it looks like it was, I promise)

30. This one was fun. Time to wade through the waters of the Ol’ Raritan and head to New Jersey for the penultimate game of the regular season.

31. On to Rutgers.

32. We are…