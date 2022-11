The 3-0 Penn State Nittany Lions bring their three-point shooting show to Charleston, South Carolina, as they prepare to battle the 2-0 Furman Paladins in the first-round of the Charleston Classic. The Nittany Lions and Paladins are set for an 11:30 AM tip on ESPNU.

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to a 4-0 start!