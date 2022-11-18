YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Virginia Tech Open Thread

Penn State looks to start 5-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season when they meet the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday. The Nittany Lions survived a tough game from Furman, with the Hokies playing a similar game against Old Dominion right after. Both squads will look to use that lessona as a springboard to the championship game on Sunday.

Virginia Tech brings the kind of size the Lions will see quite often in Big Ten play, so this game should be a good preview of how Penn State plans to handle multiple big men, capable big men, clogging up the middle of the lane for the Lions. Like Penn State, Virginia Tech has plenty of shooters that can get hot at any minute, so the team with the shortest cold stretch will likely come out ahead in this one.

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to another victory!