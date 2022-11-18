6 College Football Games to Watch Besides Penn State-Rutgers

Navy at (#20)Central Florida

11 a.m., ESPN2

Start your college football Saturday a full hour early. Central Florida is fighting for a Cotton Bowl bid, but will need to get past a Navy team that just missed an upset of Notre Dame last week. The Midshipmen are just 3-7, but always capable of tripping a team up and ruining their season.

Prediction: Central Florida-27, Navy-26

(#4)TCU at Baylor

Noon, FOX

The Horned Frogs are inching towards their first playoff berth, but it won’t be easy with such an even field in the Big 12 this season. They’re a narrow 2.5 point favorite on the road at Baylor, and the Bears have the weapons on both sides of the ball to keep it interesting.

Prediction: TCU-34, Baylor-28

UCONN at Army

Noon, CBSSN

Life got in the way of last week’s ‘Games to Watch,’ which I greatly regret since I was going to include the UCONN-Liberty game in the case the Huskies somehow managed to get to their sixth win. Well, the Huskies pulled a thrilling upset and became bowl-eligible. Instead, this week I’ll give you a heads up to watch the team who has been synonymous with being a unsalvagable dumpster fire somehow finish the regular season with a winning record. ROLL DAMN HUSKIES!

Prediction: UCONN-28, Army-16

(#22)Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

7:30 p.m., ABC

Both teams are closing out disappointing seasons (one much, much more disappointing) as this game has lost its luster. Still, Bedlam almost always delivers a thrill ride. Catch this rivalry game while you still can.

Prediction: Oklahoma-33, Oklahoma State-31

(#7)USC at (#16)UCLA

8 p.m., FOX

The most asthetically-pleasing game of the year with both teams wearing their bright home unis in the most picturesque setting in college football. However, this year you should also watch becuase of the on-the-field product. USC is continuing to fight for a playoff spot, and while the Bruins exited the race after being upset by Arizone on Saturday, they still have a shot at the PAC 12 crown - and possibly even better, completely wrecking the Trojans season.

Prediction: USC-38, UCLA-35

(#10)Utah at (#12)Oregon

10:30 p.m., ESPN

I usually include a 10:30 p.m. game in case you like to end your college football Saturday like me - drifting off on the couch well after midnight while watching a couple teams out west duke it out. This one is worth the extra cup of coffee to make it until the 2 a.m. conclusion. This will be a hard-fought game between two equally-matched opponents who are battling for the chance of a PAC 12 crown and top 10 finish that should go to the very end.

Prediction: Utah-31, Oregon-30

BONUS GAME!

(#1)Georgia at Kentucky

3:30 p.m., CBS

Some members of the Kentucky program couldn’t wait to proclaim to the world how much better they are at identifying and utilizing talent than other certain schools. Now you can see their high-flying attack (that is averaging 18 points per game in its current 2-4 stretch) light up the defense of the defending national champions.