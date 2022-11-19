Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

We’re somehow into week 12 already. Enjoy these college football Saturdays while you can.

(#11)Penn State (8-2, 5-2) vs. Rutgers (4-6, 1-6)

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

The Betting Line: Penn State -19 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: BTN, 3:30 p.m. - Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Weather: A sunny but chilly day with a high of 41 degrees and very low chance of precipitation.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 75-36, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 99-51, 12th Year

VS. RUTGERS: 8-0

Greg Schiano:

RUTGERS RECORD: 80-87, 14th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 80-87, 14th Year

VS. PENN STATE: 0-2

FUN FACTS

Penn State leads the all-time series against Rutgers 30-2, and have yet to lose to Rutgers as a Big Ten member...Sean Clifford became the first Penn State quarterback to gain more than 10,000 passing yards on Saturday, and will look to add to his career total of 10,023...the Nittany Lions have 13 sacks in the past two weeks, picking six against Indiana and seven versus Maryland...Penn State has held five of seven Big Ten opponents to less than 100 yards rushing...the Nittany Lions have won their last four games played on November 19, and hold a 9-4-1 overall record on that date...this includes a Big Ten-clinching victory over Michigan State in 2005, as well as a 39-0 shutout win over Rutgers in 2016.