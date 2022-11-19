 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State 55, Rutgers 10: What Twitter Had to Say

There was some early angsty, but overall Saturday was another fun day on Penn State Twitter

By Marty Leap
NCAA Football: Penn State at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After being close a few times this season to breaking one on a kick off, Nick Singleton would finally do just that on Saturday. With Penn State trailing 3-0, Singleton fielded a kick off and proceeded to race 100 yards to the end zone.

With Penn State’s offense stuck in the mud and struggling to get going, the defense started to take over the game. Marquis Wilson and Dom DeLuca would team up to force a fumble that Kobe King scooped up and returned to the house. King’s fumble return gave the Nittany Lions a 14-10 lead. This was the start of Penn State scoring 48 unanswered points to finish the game.

This was part of another dominant day for the Nittany Lion defense. Part of this was yet another day of Abdul Carter flashing his elite skill set and looking like some much more than a true freshman. Carter recorded two tackles for a loss, a sack, and continued to show inhuman closing speed and athleticism as he flew around the field.

Johnny Dixon also got in on the turnvoer fun. Making another start in place of Joey Porter Jr. who remains out of the lineup following an appendectomy, Dixon had a second quarter interception. While it was originally a pick-6, it was called back due to an illegal block, but it was an interception nonetheless.

Dixon’s interception set up a touchdown run by Sean Clifford, allowing the Penn State lead ot start to grow.

Early the second half the Nittany Lion defense struck for their second scoop and score of the game. This time it came when Curtis Jacobs blasted Gavin Wimsatt, with Ji’Ayir Brown picking the ball up and racing 70+ yards to the end zone and a 35-10 lead.

In addition to the Singleton kickoff return touchdown, Kaytron Allen continued to do his thing. The true freshman back rushed for 117 yards and his 9th touchdown of the season. This included Allen continuing to show elite vision and cutting ability as a ball carrier. He also carried a large pile of large men into the end zone for a touchdown.

For much of the second half Drew Allar was in at quarterback for the Nittany Lions. While he started out just 1/5 in the air, he would hit 4 of his last 5 passes. Allar also scored his first career rushing touchdown.

