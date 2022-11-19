Three Takeaways From No. 11 Penn State’s 55-10 Win Over Rutgers

Penn State gets its ninth win of the season, in a game that looked like it would be a dogfight early, but, like weeks past, settled down pretty quickly and got out of reach by halftime. Here are your takeaways.

1. Relentless Defense

The Penn State offense had some trouble getting themselves going early, so the defense disd some of the scoring to get things going. They had two defensive scores in the game, the first of which was to put the Nittany Lions up four, 14-10, in what would become the theme of the day. Rutgers committed three turnovers, leading to 21 of Penn State’s total points.

2. A Tiny Test

Penn State has effectively been on cruise control the past few weeks, so it’s not at all surprising to see them struggle some in a game, at least early. Once everyone settled down, the Nittany Lions took control (starting with the aforementioned defense), and that was all she wrote.

3. The Youth Movement Continues

Young players continue to earn playing time, and those who aren’t redshirting are making the most of it. The Nittany Lions will stand to bring back a non trivial number of guys who have seen substantial time, who will only be sophomores next season, of either the redshirt or true variety. That bodes well for the future of the program.