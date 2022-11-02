 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 9

Expectations matched = not many changes this week.

By LndoBSD
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels/LSU Tigers

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Guest Picker:

Yahoo Sports

Bowl: Cotton

Location: Arlington, TX

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: UCF Knights

The expected loss to the Buckeyes means no changes for either 247 or CBS Sports. ESPN’s writers come together on the Citrus Bowl, but have different opponents picked out.

