Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 9

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels/LSU Tigers
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Guest Picker:
Yahoo Sports
Bowl: Cotton
Location: Arlington, TX
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: UCF Knights
The expected loss to the Buckeyes means no changes for either 247 or CBS Sports. ESPN’s writers come together on the Citrus Bowl, but have different opponents picked out.
