Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 9

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels/LSU Tigers

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Bowl: Cotton

Location: Arlington, TX

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: UCF Knights

The expected loss to the Buckeyes means no changes for either 247 or CBS Sports. ESPN’s writers come together on the Citrus Bowl, but have different opponents picked out.