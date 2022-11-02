 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Penn State v Indiana

Just the Stats: No. 16 Penn State at Indiana

all the numbers behind this week’s Big Ten East matchup in Bloomington!

By Cari Greene
Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

No. 16 Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-2; 3-2 Big Ten East) vs Indiana Hoosiers (3-5; 1-4 Big Ten East)

3:30 p.m. ET, November 5, 2022—ABC

Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 52,929 / Bloomington, IN)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Indiana Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 170.0 (54) 155.2 (83) Rushing Defense (ypg) new PSU logo
Passing Offense (ypg) 260.9 (49) 259.2 (102) Passing Defense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency 144.05 (51) 146.92 (109) Pass Efficiency Defense new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Offense (ypg) 430.9 (41) 414.8 (99) Total Defense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Offense (ppg) 33.1 (39) 30.62 (100) Scoring Defense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Rushing Defense (ypg) 134.9 (57) 80.4 (128) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 248 (89) 265.2 (44) Passing Offense (ypg)
Pass Efficiency Defense 111.03 (10) 107.59 (120) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 382.9 (74) 345.6 (106) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 22.0 (39) 24.5 (T - 93) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 5.25 (35) 3.71 (123) Punt Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 5.62 (99) 10.39 (101) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 41.79 (15) 38.72 (63) Net Punting Yds (ypp) new PSU logo
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 18.07 (101) 22.69 (100) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 17.8 (T - 30) 25.29 (T - 8) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Push
Turnover Margin +.38 (T - 42) -.50 (T - 101) Turnover Margin new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted (total) 6 (T - 55) 5 (T - 86) Passes Intercepted (total) new PSU logo
Passes Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 56) 9 (T - 98) Passes Had Intercepted (total) new PSU logo
Penalty Yds/Game 51.38 (51) 50.5 (46) Penalty Yds/Game Push
Sacks (spg) 2.12 (T - 63) 2.75 (T - 99) Sacks Allowed (spg) new PSU logo
Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.5 (T - 36) 1.94 (83) Sacks (spg) new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 6.0 (T - 58) 7.25 (T - 99) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.12 (T - 20) 5.9 (63) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (% season) 92.9% (T - 13) 78.8% (37) Redzone Defense (% season) Push
Redzone Defense (% season) 76.7% (22) 80.0% (T - 89) Redzone Offense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone TD % (season) 78.57% 57.58% Redzone TD % Defense (season) new PSU logo
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 40.0% 50.0% Redzone TD % (season) new PSU logo
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 35.6% (98) 41.7% (95) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push
3rd Down Defense % (season) 33.6% (34) 37.2% (89) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % (season) 61.9% (T - 31) 45.5% (44) 4th Down Defense % (season) Push
4th Down Defense % (season) 60.0% (T - 94) 35.7% (T - 111) 4th Down Conv. % (season) Push
1st Downs (season) 170 (T - 67) 173 (T - 81) 1st Downs Allowed (season) Push
1st Downs Allowed (season) 162 (T - 59) 171 (T - 63) 1st Downs (season) Push
Time of Possession (mpg) 29 (73) 24 (131) Time of Possession (mpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Strength of Schedule 23 25 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank =new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

I can’t recall a time on paper in recent years where a conference game looked this one sided in this post - especially when the one logo was in a deceptively uneven category, like PSU’s passing defense (most decidedly not a weakness of the NIttany Lions’ game this year).

Most of Penn State’s stats got better after last week’s loss against the number two Buckeyes - except for turnover margin, of course. Because of that, and these numbers, I just can’t get up for the idea that this will be particularly close. I know my optimism and, yes, hubris will likely bite me in the butt come Saturday evening, but even that possibility isn’t putting a damper on my feelings.

What say you all?

