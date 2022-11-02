Share All sharing options for: Just the Stats: No. 16 Penn State at Indiana

No. 16 Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-2; 3-2 Big Ten East) vs Indiana Hoosiers (3-5; 1-4 Big Ten East)

3:30 p.m. ET, November 5, 2022—ABC

Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 52,929 / Bloomington, IN)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Indiana Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 170.0 (54) 155.2 (83) Rushing Defense (ypg) Passing Offense (ypg) 260.9 (49) 259.2 (102) Passing Defense (ypg) Pass Efficiency 144.05 (51) 146.92 (109) Pass Efficiency Defense Total Offense (ypg) 430.9 (41) 414.8 (99) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 33.1 (39) 30.62 (100) Scoring Defense (ppg) Rushing Defense (ypg) 134.9 (57) 80.4 (128) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 248 (89) 265.2 (44) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 111.03 (10) 107.59 (120) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 382.9 (74) 345.6 (106) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 22.0 (39) 24.5 (T - 93) Scoring Offense (ppg) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 5.25 (35) 3.71 (123) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Punt Return Yds (ypr) 5.62 (99) 10.39 (101) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Push Net Punting Yds (ypp) 41.79 (15) 38.72 (63) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 18.07 (101) 22.69 (100) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 17.8 (T - 30) 25.29 (T - 8) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Push Turnover Margin +.38 (T - 42) -.50 (T - 101) Turnover Margin Passes Had Intercepted (total) 6 (T - 55) 5 (T - 86) Passes Intercepted (total) Passes Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 56) 9 (T - 98) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Penalty Yds/Game 51.38 (51) 50.5 (46) Penalty Yds/Game Push Sacks (spg) 2.12 (T - 63) 2.75 (T - 99) Sacks Allowed (spg) Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.5 (T - 36) 1.94 (83) Sacks (spg) Tackles for Loss (tpg) 6.0 (T - 58) 7.25 (T - 99) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.12 (T - 20) 5.9 (63) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (% season) 92.9% (T - 13) 78.8% (37) Redzone Defense (% season) Push Redzone Defense (% season) 76.7% (22) 80.0% (T - 89) Redzone Offense (% season) Redzone TD % (season) 78.57% 57.58% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Redzone TD % Defense (season) 40.0% 50.0% Redzone TD % (season) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 35.6% (98) 41.7% (95) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push 3rd Down Defense % (season) 33.6% (34) 37.2% (89) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 61.9% (T - 31) 45.5% (44) 4th Down Defense % (season) Push 4th Down Defense % (season) 60.0% (T - 94) 35.7% (T - 111) 4th Down Conv. % (season) Push 1st Downs (season) 170 (T - 67) 173 (T - 81) 1st Downs Allowed (season) Push 1st Downs Allowed (season) 162 (T - 59) 171 (T - 63) 1st Downs (season) Push Time of Possession (mpg) 29 (73) 24 (131) Time of Possession (mpg) Strength of Schedule 23 25 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

I can’t recall a time on paper in recent years where a conference game looked this one sided in this post - especially when the one logo was in a deceptively uneven category, like PSU’s passing defense (most decidedly not a weakness of the NIttany Lions’ game this year).

Most of Penn State’s stats got better after last week’s loss against the number two Buckeyes - except for turnover margin, of course. Because of that, and these numbers, I just can’t get up for the idea that this will be particularly close. I know my optimism and, yes, hubris will likely bite me in the butt come Saturday evening, but even that possibility isn’t putting a damper on my feelings.

What say you all?