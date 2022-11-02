Just the Stats: No. 16 Penn State at Indiana

No. 16 Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-2; 3-2 Big Ten East) vs Indiana Hoosiers (3-5; 1-4 Big Ten East)
3:30 p.m. ET, November 5, 2022—ABC
Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 52,929 / Bloomington, IN)
|Penn State
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Value (Nat'l Rank)
|Indiana
|Advantage
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|170.0 (54)
|155.2 (83)
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|260.9 (49)
|259.2 (102)
|Passing Defense (ypg)
|
|Pass Efficiency
|144.05 (51)
|146.92 (109)
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|
|Total Offense (ypg)
|430.9 (41)
|414.8 (99)
|Total Defense (ypg)
|
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|33.1 (39)
|30.62 (100)
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|
|Rushing Defense (ypg)
|134.9 (57)
|80.4 (128)
|Rushing Offense (ypg)
|
|Passing Defense (ypg)
| 248 (89)
|265.2 (44)
|Passing Offense (ypg)
|
|Pass Efficiency Defense
|111.03 (10)
|107.59 (120)
|Pass Efficiency
|
|Total Defense (ypg)
|382.9 (74)
|345.6 (106)
|Total Offense (ypg)
|
|Scoring Defense (ppg)
|22.0 (39)
|24.5 (T - 93)
|Scoring Offense (ppg)
|
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|5.25 (35)
|3.71 (123)
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|
|Punt Return Yds (ypr)
|5.62 (99)
|10.39 (101)
|Punt Return Defense (ypr)
|Push
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|41.79 (15)
|38.72 (63)
|Net Punting Yds (ypp)
|
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|18.07 (101)
|22.69 (100)
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|Push
|Kickoff Return Defense (ypr)
|17.8 (T - 30)
|25.29 (T - 8)
|Kickoff Return Yds (ypr)
|Push
|Turnover Margin
|+.38 (T - 42)
|-.50 (T - 101)
|Turnover Margin
|
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|6 (T - 55)
|5 (T - 86)
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|
|Passes Intercepted (total)
|7 (T - 56)
|9 (T - 98)
|Passes Had Intercepted (total)
|
|Penalty Yds/Game
|51.38 (51)
|50.5 (46)
|Penalty Yds/Game
|Push
|Sacks (spg)
|2.12 (T - 63)
|2.75 (T - 99)
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|
|Sacks Allowed (spg)
|1.5 (T - 36)
|1.94 (83)
|Sacks (spg)
|
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|6.0 (T - 58)
|7.25 (T - 99)
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|
|Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg)
|4.12 (T - 20)
|5.9 (63)
|Tackles for Loss (tpg)
|
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|92.9% (T - 13)
|78.8% (37)
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|Push
|Redzone Defense (% season)
|76.7% (22)
|80.0% (T - 89)
|Redzone Offense (% season)
|
|Redzone TD % (season)
|78.57%
|57.58%
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|
|Redzone TD % Defense (season)
|40.0%
|50.0%
|Redzone TD % (season)
|
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|35.6% (98)
|41.7% (95)
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|Push
|3rd Down Defense % (season)
|33.6% (34)
|37.2% (89)
|3rd Down Conv. % (season)
|
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|61.9% (T - 31)
|45.5% (44)
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|Push
|4th Down Defense % (season)
|60.0% (T - 94)
|35.7% (T - 111)
|4th Down Conv. % (season)
|Push
|1st Downs (season)
|170 (T - 67)
|173 (T - 81)
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|Push
|1st Downs Allowed (season)
|162 (T - 59)
|171 (T - 63)
|1st Downs (season)
|Push
|Time of Possession (mpg)
|29 (73)
|24 (131)
|Time of Possession (mpg)
|
|Strength of Schedule
|23
|25
|Strength of Schedule
|Push
Note:
All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.
The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.
Quick thoughts:
I can’t recall a time on paper in recent years where a conference game looked this one sided in this post - especially when the one logo was in a deceptively uneven category, like PSU’s passing defense (most decidedly not a weakness of the NIttany Lions’ game this year).
Most of Penn State’s stats got better after last week’s loss against the number two Buckeyes - except for turnover margin, of course. Because of that, and these numbers, I just can’t get up for the idea that this will be particularly close. I know my optimism and, yes, hubris will likely bite me in the butt come Saturday evening, but even that possibility isn’t putting a damper on my feelings.
What say you all?
