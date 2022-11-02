Penn State Football Commits in Action: Regular Season Begins to Wrap Up

As the regular season wrapped up in Pennsylvania tight end Joey Schlaffer and Exeter Township, as well as offensive lineman J’Ven Williams and Wyomissing finished the regular season 10-0. Schlaffer had three carries for 75 yards and a touchdown to go with two receptions for 49 yards in a 21-17 victory. You can watch Williams highlights from this past weekend below.

Defensive back teammates King Mack and Conrad Hussey helped Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas improve to 9-0 on the season with a 44-0 victory. Mack finished the game with a tackle and two pass breakups for the Raider defense.

Staying with Florida defensive backs, Elliot Washington and the Venice Indians defeated IMG Academy White 41-9. Washington had one reception for 45 yards, four tackles and two pass breakups.

In New Jersey playoff action, Ejani Shakir and Winslow Township picked up a 16-8 victory. Shakir was kept in check as he carried the ball once for zero and caught two passes for -1 yards.

Athlete Mega Barnwell and the Riverbend (VA) Bears defeated Stafford High School 37-0. Barnwell caught two passes for six yards in the victory. Staying in Virginia, offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh and Lightridge High School lost and Alex Birchemeier and Broad Run both came up short. You can checkout both player’s highlights from this past weekend below.