Penn State Opens as Favorite Against Michigan State in Regular Season Finale

Penn State is in the midst of a three-game winning streak with an average margin of victory of 35.3 points per game. The oddsmakers like the Nittany Lions to contine the momentum through the end of the regular season, opening up as a 17.5 point favorite over Michigan State.

Penn State has used a combination of a relentless defense making plays in the backfield at a record-setting pace, a vastly improved rushing attack, and explosive plays to roll through the late season schedule. Prior to the current three-game streak, the Nittany Lions also blew past Minnesota 45-17 in front of a White Out crowd the week prior to suffering a loss against #2 Ohio State.

Michigan State is coming off a 39-31 loss to Indiana in double overtime, despite holding a 24-7 lead at halftime. The Spartans enter the game at 5-6, needing a win to reach bowl eligibility and keep their season alive. Prior to the loss on Saturday, the Spartans had won two straight after upsetting then-#16 Illinois, followed by a win against Rutgers. Michigan State’s only other win in conference play was over Wisconsin, and the Spartans have suffered losses to Minnesota, Maryland, Ohio State and Michigan.

Penn State and Michigan State will battle for the Land Grant Trophy in Beaver Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m., with the game being covered on FS1.