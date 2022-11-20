Penn State Reaches Top 10 in the Coaches Poll

After another dominating victory, narrow escapes by several top teams, and a loss by the fifth-ranked squad, Penn State has re-entered the top 10 of one of the major polls.

While the Associated Press kept Penn State at 11, the USA Today Coaches polls put the Nittany Lions at the No. 10 spot. Tennessee fell six spots in the Coaches after their upset loss to South Carolina, but remained ahead of the Blue and White at No. 9 in the AP poll. Fellow Big Ten East teams Ohio State and Michigan held onto their second and third spots respectively, despite narrow wins over Maryland and Illinois.

Penn State takes on Michigan State in their regular season finale Saturday at 4:00.