Big Ten Superlatives: Week 12

The end of the Big Ten football season is nearly upon us - but there are still things to be sorted out with the West title up for grabs and the East title coming down to some game on Saturday that some of you might watch.

But, this particular post has been called too homerish, not homerish enough, and completely pointless by some of you commenters. Yet, we write on, backs against the current. Here are some things that stood out last Saturday.

Best Win of the Week - Iowa

The Hawkeyes won a classic Iowa game - 13-10 on the road at Minnesota thanks to a late turnover. With that, Kirk Ferentz’s team is a win away from a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Iowa has rightfully been panned for their offense - which, just think about it, barely allowed them to escape Piscataway with a win. However, a second straight trip to Indianapolis is within their reach.

The entire college football world to Iowa: pic.twitter.com/QE9w0OOd4E — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 20, 2022

Worst Loss of the Week - Illinois

BERT’s team has been showing up a lot here lately - but this one was tough. The Illini seemed poised to pull a monumental upset in the Big House. Instead, Michigan pieced together a couple stops, a crucial (and controversial) fourth-down conversion, and a closing seconds field goal to get the win. Credit to the Illinois coach for this beautiful subtweet.

To all #ILL players, coaches and especially for our fans…. We will work all week in practice to defend this play especially on 4th down #famILLy https://t.co/bJhpShjbcY — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) November 19, 2022

Offensive Player(s) of the Week - Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Well, every once in a while as a blogger, it’s nice to know you aren’t an idiot. Late last week, I answered some questions from our Rutgers sister site. Their writer was highlighting Parker Washington (sidelined with an injury that hasn’t been reported on yet), but I redirected to answering about Allen and Singleton. These two guys are good - really good. I enjoy watching them very much.

This Duo pic.twitter.com/yjBwvsM79L — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 19, 2022

Defensive Player(s) of the Week - Penn State defense

Fifteen tackles for loss. Four sacks. Two defensive touchdowns. Wasn’t that fun too?

Offensive Play(s) of the Week - Kaytron Allen covers a lot of ground

Your newly minted Big Ten Freshman of the Week needed just two touches to account for all the yards necessary in a third-quarter scoring drive. Allen, on his way to another 100-plus yard game, made life easy for Drew Allar on his first drive of the day.

Defensive Play(s) of the Week - Two scoop and scores

Two plays that accounted for more points than Rutgers did.

Defense puttin' up points https://t.co/R3aakBRQjw — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 19, 2022

Special Teams Play of the Week - Nick Singleton kickoff return

You know this one...

Most Big Ten Moment of the Week - Indiana runs to victory

In a 39-31 double overtime win against Michigan State - Indiana completed two passes on the day, just one of those in regulation. The Hoosiers ran for more than 250 yards and also scored on a kickoff return.

Most Iowa Moment of the Week - Jack Campbell Interception sets up win

In the aforementioned Iowa win, this was the play that set up the win for the Hawkeyes.

JACK CAMPBELL WITH A PERFECTLY TIMED INTERCEPTION FOR THE IOWA DEFENSE pic.twitter.com/ZAhxgD4wiC — SuperHawkeyeFan (@superhawkeyefan) November 20, 2022

What We’re Looking Forward to the Most - It’s obvious

It’s that week.

There’s also some game in Ohio that people might watch.