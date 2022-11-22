Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 11

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- The Rams’ Allen Robinson had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown:
- Jaquan Brisker had 11 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble for the Bears:
- Adrian Amos had 10 tackles for the Packers.
- Micah Parsons had four tackles, including two sacks and a forced fumble for the Cowboys:
- Arnold Ebiketie had six tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, for the Falcons:
- Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles, including a sack for the Panthers.
- Kevin Givens had two tackles, including a sack for the 49ers.
Others:
- Pat Freiermuth had eight catches for 79 yards for the Steelers.
- Miles Sanders had 13 carries for 47 yards and one catch for one yard for the Eagles.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 47.8 yards on five punts for the Saints.
- Jordan Stout averaged 35.9 yards on seven punts for the Ravens.
- Robbie Gould made all six of his kicks for the 49ers.
- Nick Scott had five tackles for the Rams.
- Marcus Allen had three tackles for the Steelers.
- DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
- Brandon Smith had three tackles for the Panthers.
- Amani Oruwariye had two tackles for the Lions.
- Jahan Dotson had one catch for 13 yards for the Commanders.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 15 carries for 22 yards and two catches for 13 yards.
- Trace McSorley was 6/10 for 59 yards and an interception, and had one carry for six yards for the Cardinals.
- Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
- Odafe Oweh had one tackle for the Ravens.
