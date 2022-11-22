 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 11

The top running backs struggled, but others stepped up.

By LndoBSD
Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • The Rams’ Allen Robinson had four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown:
  • Jaquan Brisker had 11 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble for the Bears:
  • Adrian Amos had 10 tackles for the Packers.
  • Micah Parsons had four tackles, including two sacks and a forced fumble for the Cowboys:
  • Arnold Ebiketie had six tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, for the Falcons:
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles, including a sack for the Panthers.
  • Kevin Givens had two tackles, including a sack for the 49ers.

Others:

  • Pat Freiermuth had eight catches for 79 yards for the Steelers.
  • Miles Sanders had 13 carries for 47 yards and one catch for one yard for the Eagles.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 47.8 yards on five punts for the Saints.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 35.9 yards on seven punts for the Ravens.
  • Robbie Gould made all six of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • Nick Scott had five tackles for the Rams.
  • Marcus Allen had three tackles for the Steelers.
  • DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
  • Brandon Smith had three tackles for the Panthers.
  • Amani Oruwariye had two tackles for the Lions.
  • Jahan Dotson had one catch for 13 yards for the Commanders.
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 15 carries for 22 yards and two catches for 13 yards.
  • Trace McSorley was 6/10 for 59 yards and an interception, and had one carry for six yards for the Cardinals.
  • Cam Brown had one tackle for the Giants.
  • Odafe Oweh had one tackle for the Ravens.

