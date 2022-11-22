Blessed & Honored: Wide Receiver Committed Elsewhere Set to Visit, 2024 Quarterback News & More

WEST VIRGINIA WIDE RECEIVER COMMIT SET TO VISIT HAPPY VALLEY

We’ll start with arguably the biggest news in the world of Penn State football recruiting right now. This weekend, four-star wide receiver, and West Virginia commit, Rodney Gallagher will be on campus for a visit.

I will be visiting Penn state this weekend. @CoachTerryPSU — Rodney Gallagher 3rd (LLC ) (@Rodney_G3) November 21, 2022

The in-stat prospect committed to the Mountaineers over the summer. This came after the Nittany Lions appeared to be the school to beat for much of his recruitment. Despite his commitment the Nittany Lion coaching staff remained in consistent contact with Gallagher, he also had James Franklin and Terry Smith in attendance for one of his games back in September.

Penn State’s 2023 class has been in need of another wide receiver for some time. Ejani Shakir and the Nittany Lions goin their separate ways on Sunday evening made this need even more glaring. With Gallagher now set to make it to campus, his first visit to another school since committing to West Virginia, the wheels of a potential flip would appear to be in motion.

JAMEIAL LYONS SELECTED FOR U.S. ARMY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL

Few players in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class are more overlooked than defensive end Jameial Lyons. This winter, Lyons will get a great opportunity to open eyes when he plays in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Blessed to be selected in the U.S Army Bowl!!!! All glory to the man above pic.twitter.com/XF9XwhANb5 — Jameial Lyons (@Mill12k) November 19, 2022

Lyons will have the opportunity to improve is skill while practicing and playing against some of the best high school players in the country in the U.S. Army Bowl. It will also give him the opportunity to represent Penn State and their recruiting class in a big way.

Despite being a four-star recruit who plays at one of the premiere programs in Pennsylvania, Lyons continues to fly under the radar. He put together a tremendous senior season that included some impressive film. When Lyons gets to campus he should be a good one for the Nittany Lions.

2023 DEFENSIVE END OFFERED

As of now, Lyons is the only defensive end in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. As the Nittany Lions search for another defensive end in the class they have offered the fast rising Brenton Williams.

After a great conversation with @coachjfranklin I have earned a offer from Penn State University #WeAre pic.twitter.com/LWDlTHEmt9 — Brenton Williams (@Br3ntonWilliams) November 18, 2022

Williams is an Alabama native who de-committed from Coastal Carolina last week. Since then, Auburn and Missouri have also offered in addition to the Nittany Lions. Moving forward, the Nittany Lions will push to get Williams to campus for an official visit. However, even with the question marks about their coaching staff, the in-state Tigers could be tough to beat here.

2024 QUARTERBACK RECRUITING

In the world of college football recruiting quarterback dominoes fall earlier and earlier seemingly each cycle. Looking to 2024, the Nittany Lions find themselves in the top four of IMG Academy signal caller Jayden Bradford.

There was a time when it looked like Bradford may have been at the top of Penn State’s 2024 quarterback board. However, concerns over his height and some concerns over his junior film have clouded things. That said, with who is in Bradford’s top four if the Nittany Lions push it is hard to see them not winning this recruitment.

Last week, the Nittany Lions also extended a new offer at the quarterback position. This offer went out to four-star Walker White.

White attends Little Rock Christian Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas. As you would expect, Walker has plenty of interest from Southern schools. The Nittany Lions will look to use this offer to get White to campus for a visit this winter/spring.

TRANSFER OFFENSIVE LINE OFFER

Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun has announced his intentions to transfer for the 2023 season. Since entering the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions have been among the programs to offer him.

Entering the 2023 season the Penn State offensive line should be in good shape. The Nittany Lions should be set up to have the most talented and deepest offensive line they have had in quite awhile. That said, teams should look to take at least one transfer offensive linemen per year. This, along with wanting to add some experience to the two deep, should put the Nittany Lions in the market for transfer portal offensive line help this offseason.