Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 12

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
Guest Picker:
Yahoo Sports:
Bowl: Citrus
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers
No changes for CBS Sports or ESPN despite another resounding victory by the Nittany Lions, and Tennessee’s loss at the hands of South Carolina. 247 Sports actually lowers their projection after the Vols’ defeat. Tennessee would be an interesting opponent given the injury to Hendon Hooker...
Loading comments...