Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 12

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers

No changes for CBS Sports or ESPN despite another resounding victory by the Nittany Lions, and Tennessee’s loss at the hands of South Carolina. 247 Sports actually lowers their projection after the Vols’ defeat. Tennessee would be an interesting opponent given the injury to Hendon Hooker...