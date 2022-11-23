 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 12

Go Irish and Commodores next week?

By LndoBSD
Penn State v Rutgers Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Guest Picker:

Yahoo Sports:

Bowl: Citrus

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers

No changes for CBS Sports or ESPN despite another resounding victory by the Nittany Lions, and Tennessee’s loss at the hands of South Carolina. 247 Sports actually lowers their projection after the Vols’ defeat. Tennessee would be an interesting opponent given the injury to Hendon Hooker...

