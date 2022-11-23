Share All sharing options for: Just the Stats: No. 11 Penn State vs Michigan State

No. 11 Penn St. Nittany Lions (9-2; 6-2 Big Ten East) vs Michigan State Spartans (5-6; 3-5 Big Ten East)

4:00 p.m. ET, November 26, 2022—FS1

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) MIchigan State Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 184.1 (45) 180.3 (100) Rushing Defense (ypg) Passing Offense (ypg) 250.4 (44) 236.8 (85) Passing Defense (ypg) Pass Efficiency 139.72 (53) 150.19 (117) Pass Efficiency Defense Total Offense (ypg) 434.5 (37) 417.1 (103) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 35.9 (19) 26.73 (71) Scoring Defense (ppg) Rushing Defense (ypg) 112.4 (21) 121.0 (105) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 211.3 (48) 241.0 (55) Passing Offense (ypg) Push Pass Efficiency Defense 104.32 (5) 137.85 (61) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 323.6 (23) 362.0 (90) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 18.18 (14) 25.2 (T - 85) Scoring Offense (ppg) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 5.4 (38) 9.0 (T - 47) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push Punt Return Yds (ypr) 4.81 (109) 6.36 (55) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Net Punting Yds (ypp) 40.65 (25) 45.0 (1) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 22.29 (26) 20.42 (73) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 19.54 (62) 18.19 (100) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Turnover Margin +.55 (T - 23) -.09 (T - 75) Turnover Margin Passes Had Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 37) 2 (T - 130) Passes Intercepted (total) Passes Intercepted (total) 11 (T - 30) 11 (T - 93) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Penalty Yds/Game 49.91 (48) 56.27 (74) Penalty Yds/Game Sacks (spg) 3.09 (T - 16) 1.36 (T - 31) Sacks Allowed (spg) Push Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.36 (T - 31) 2.36 (T - 45) Sacks (spg) Push Tackles for Loss (tpg) 8.0 (T - 5) 4.55 (T - 31) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.0 (T - 13) 6.2 (T - 48) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (% season) 93.9% (9) 81.0% (47) Redzone Defense (% season) Redzone Defense (% season) 70.3% (T - 7) 70.3% (T - 127) Redzone Offense (% season) Redzone TD % (season) 76.74% 61.9% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Redzone TD % Defense (season) 35.14% 62.16% Redzone TD % (season) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 35.1% (104) 42.9% (T - 107) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push 3rd Down Defense % (season) 30.8% (15) 39.9% (T - 58) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 70.4% (9) 58.3% (96) 4th Down Defense % (season) 4th Down Defense % (season) 50.0% (T - 62) 38.5% (110) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 1st Downs (season) 239 (T - 49) 248 (T - 103) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 193 (23) 223 (T - 73) 1st Downs (season) Time of Possession (mpg) 30 (44) 26 (127) Time of Possession (mpg) Strength of Schedule 30 22 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

How do you go from worse than 100th in the nation in kickoff returns to better than 30th, this late in the season? Two words: Nicholas Singleton.

Michigan State’s always going to be dangerous, but I’d be more worried about this matchup if it wasn’t senior day, at Beaver Stadium. This should be a good game for Penn State fans, who’ll better know their NY6 odds before kickoff.