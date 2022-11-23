Just the Stats: No. 11 Penn State vs Michigan State

No. 11 Penn St. Nittany Lions (9-2; 6-2 Big Ten East) vs Michigan State Spartans (5-6; 3-5 Big Ten East)
4:00 p.m. ET, November 26, 2022—FS1
Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)
Difference >25 in National Rank =
Difference >50 in National Rank =
Difference >75 in National Rank =
Note:
All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.
The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.
Quick thoughts:
How do you go from worse than 100th in the nation in kickoff returns to better than 30th, this late in the season? Two words: Nicholas Singleton.
Michigan State’s always going to be dangerous, but I’d be more worried about this matchup if it wasn’t senior day, at Beaver Stadium. This should be a good game for Penn State fans, who’ll better know their NY6 odds before kickoff.
