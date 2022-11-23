 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Michigan State v Penn State

Just the Stats: No. 11 Penn State vs Michigan State

it’s senior day in Beaver Stadium, and the Spartans come to town looking to go bowling - and to take home the most beautiful trophy in college sports

By Cari Greene
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

No. 11 Penn St. Nittany Lions (9-2; 6-2 Big Ten East) vs Michigan State Spartans (5-6; 3-5 Big Ten East)

4:00 p.m. ET, November 26, 2022—FS1

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,572 / University Park, PA)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) MIchigan State Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 184.1 (45) 180.3 (100) Rushing Defense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Offense (ypg) 250.4 (44) 236.8 (85) Passing Defense (ypg) new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency 139.72 (53) 150.19 (117) Pass Efficiency Defense new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Offense (ypg) 434.5 (37) 417.1 (103) Total Defense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Offense (ppg) 35.9 (19) 26.73 (71) Scoring Defense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Rushing Defense (ypg) 112.4 (21) 121.0 (105) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 211.3 (48) 241.0 (55) Passing Offense (ypg) Push
Pass Efficiency Defense 104.32 (5) 137.85 (61) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 323.6 (23) 362.0 (90) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 18.18 (14) 25.2 (T - 85) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 5.4 (38) 9.0 (T - 47) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 4.81 (109) 6.36 (55) Punt Return Defense (ypr)
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 40.65 (25) 45.0 (1) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 22.29 (26) 20.42 (73) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) new PSU logo
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 19.54 (62) 18.19 (100) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo
Turnover Margin +.55 (T - 23) -.09 (T - 75) Turnover Margin new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted (total) 7 (T - 37) 2 (T - 130) Passes Intercepted (total) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Intercepted (total) 11 (T - 30) 11 (T - 93) Passes Had Intercepted (total) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Penalty Yds/Game 49.91 (48) 56.27 (74) Penalty Yds/Game new PSU logo
Sacks (spg) 3.09 (T - 16) 1.36 (T - 31) Sacks Allowed (spg) Push
Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.36 (T - 31) 2.36 (T - 45) Sacks (spg) Push
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 8.0 (T - 5) 4.55 (T - 31) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) new PSU logo
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.0 (T - 13) 6.2 (T - 48) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (% season) 93.9% (9) 81.0% (47) Redzone Defense (% season) new PSU logo
Redzone Defense (% season) 70.3% (T - 7) 70.3% (T - 127) Redzone Offense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone TD % (season) 76.74% 61.9% Redzone TD % Defense (season) new PSU logo
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 35.14% 62.16% Redzone TD % (season) new PSU logo
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 35.1% (104) 42.9% (T - 107) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push
3rd Down Defense % (season) 30.8% (15) 39.9% (T - 58) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % (season) 70.4% (9) 58.3% (96) 4th Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Defense % (season) 50.0% (T - 62) 38.5% (110) 4th Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo
1st Downs (season) 239 (T - 49) 248 (T - 103) 1st Downs Allowed (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
1st Downs Allowed (season) 193 (23) 223 (T - 73) 1st Downs (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Time of Possession (mpg) 30 (44) 26 (127) Time of Possession (mpg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Strength of Schedule 30 22 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank =new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Power Rankings.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

How do you go from worse than 100th in the nation in kickoff returns to better than 30th, this late in the season? Two words: Nicholas Singleton.

Michigan State’s always going to be dangerous, but I’d be more worried about this matchup if it wasn’t senior day, at Beaver Stadium. This should be a good game for Penn State fans, who’ll better know their NY6 odds before kickoff.

