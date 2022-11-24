 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midweek Musings - Happy Thanksgiving BSD!

We appreciate you

By Chris Lucia
/ new
Homemade Roasted Thanksgiving Day Turkey on the holiday table Photo by: Anjelika Gretskaia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Happy Thanksgiving, Black Shoe Diaries!

From all of us here in the Masthead, we want to thank each and every one of you that visits and partakes in our humble website. Without you, BSD as we know it wouldn’t exist, and us writers might have to actually find real hobbies, rather than banging away on keyboards like untrained monkeys.

We hope that everyone has a fantastic Thanksgiving, and if you haven’t already, give your closest friend or family member a hug for us.

We’ll see everyone for the Penn State-Michigan State game on Saturday!

Prost!

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...