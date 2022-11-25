8 College Football Games to Watch During Rivalry Weekend

Friday

(#19)Tulane at (#24)Cincinnati

Noon, ABC

Grab a plate of leftovers and get started on your bonus day of college football. Both teams will be fighting for their 10th win and a shot at a conference crown. The Green Wave have been one of the biggest suprises of the season, but the Bearcats have relied on their experience to keep finding ways to win. This should be a good one.

Prediction: Tulane-26, Cincinnati-24

NC State at (#17)North Carolina

3:30 p.m., ABC

This game may no longer be worth making time for after the Tar Heels disappointing loss to Georgia Tech completely eliminated any playoff hopes. But this is an interesting clash of styles as UNC will look to race into a shootout while the Wolfpack will want to grind out a victory. This turned out to be one of the most thrilling games of 2021 - maybe it happens again?

Prediction: North Carolina-30, NC State-24

Saturday

South Carolina at (#8)Clemson

Noon, ABC

This finally feels like a rivalry game once again. Clemson keeps finding ways to escape, while the Gamecocks are coming off an explosive upset where they stomped then-#5 Tennessee 63-38. The Gamecocks have a chance to enter 2023 riding high if they can take down two top 10 teams to end the season while they look to build towards becomming a threat in the SEC.

Prediction: Clemson-27, South Carolina-23

Auburn at (#7)Alabama

3:30 p.m., CBS

Auburn outplayed the Tide for 59 minutes last season before Bryce Young pulled a rabbit out of his hat to avoid the upset. The Tigers have found something under interim head coach Cadillac Williams, and will give a superhuman effort to try to steal one from ‘Bama. The Tide have barely escaped several games this year, and nothing is ever guaranteed in the Iron Bowl.

Prediction: Alabama-30, Auburn-21

(#9)Oregon at (#21)Oregon State

3:30 p.m., ABC

Not only do we have a heated rivalry, but it’s much more evenly-matched than in recent memory. The Beavers have quietly had an outstanding season, while the Ducks have had a roller coaster season that came crashing back down in a loss to Washington two weeks ago. Oregon State has been getting better throughout the season. They’ll be ready for this one. Prediction: Oregon State-34, Oregon-31

(#15)Notre Dame at (#6)USC

7:30 p.m., ABC

An Irish victory would result in one of the weirdest seasons in college football history. They have already notched huge wins against Clemson and North Carolina, while somehow also bungling games against Marshall and Stanford. Their stout defense, physical running game and the best tight end in college football give Notre Dame a chance with anyone. USC is coming off its biggest win of the season, and quarterback Caleb Williams just may have rocketed to the top of the Heisman list after his performance against UCLA. A rivalry game with the Heisman and a playoff spot on the line. What else could you ask for during the last Saturday of November?

Prediction: USC-27, Notre Dame-21

Kansas at (#12)Kansas State

8 p.m., FOX

If you’ve been watching the Big 12, you know it’s been an unpredictable season. A rivalry game will certainly add to that. The Jayhawks magic season may have slipped away, but they still have a shot to keep their in-state rival out of the Big 12 Championship Game. The folks in Lawrence will happily take it, in addition to the huge step forward the program took in 2022.

Prediction: Kansas-31, Kansas State-28

(#13)Washington at Washington State

10:30 p.m., ESPN

If you read this regularly, you’ll know I like to include at least one late night option to drift off to at the end of the day. The Apple Cup should be worth that extra cup of coffee to make it until the end. Former Indiana quarterback Michael Pennix has been rolling with the Huskies and leading the nation with just under 4,000 passing yards. Who saw that coming?

Prediction: Washington-38, Washington State-33