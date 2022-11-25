BSD Prediction Roundtable: No. 11 Penn State vs Michigan State

Chris

I mentioned in the Monday Morning Quarterback article that Penn State has been on a tear, beating Indiana, Maryland, and Rutgers by an average score of 43-8. I see no reason to break tendency at this point.

Penn State 43, Michigan State 8

Marty

Unlike most of by BSD colleagues, I do not expect this to be an easy game. Michigan State always plays Penn State tough. I have watched Sparty teams worse than this one upset Penn State, both with and without James Franklin, before.

Additionally, the Spartans will be playing for bowl eligibility. That will be a motivating factor. Also, Mel Tucker’s group will be looking to rebound from last week’s embarrassing loss against Indiana.

That said, the Spartan defense is woeful. This is a group Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen should be able to run wild against. The talented freshman duo combine for 200 rushing yards as the Nittany Lions defeat the Spartans for just the fourth time in the Franklin Era as the also wrap up their fourth 10 win regular season of the Franklin Era.

Penn State 27, Michigan State 14

Bennett

History lesson: Dating back to 1993, when this game has closed the season, the winner is almost always the team “that wants it more”.

Penn State seems determined to get to 10 wins and go close with a dominant November. Meanwhile, Sparty just lost to IU at home with a chance to clinch a bowl. There are also clearly distractions around the MSU program.

To top it all off, Sparty just isn’t good.

Penn State 38, MSU 17

Lando

Michigan State is the cranberry sauce no one wants. (Or maybe just me.) Nicholas Singleton goes over 1K on the year and Kaytron Allen has seconds of a Thanksgiving menu featuring trucking Spartans down field.

Penn State 34, Michigan State 14

Tim

TUCK COMING…in 5th place in the Big Ten East.

Penn State 45, Michigan State 14

Jared

(Originally appearing in the Game Preview)

There’s no question this Nittany Lions team remains focused and motivated as the regular season comes to a conclusion. We’re seeing the effects of a hard-working team with the right attitude, as each week players are improving from the week before while not allowing anything but the best of their potential.

This team will be ready to meet its potential and improve once again, this time in front of a home crowd with the added motivation of sending off the seniors on a high note. There will be some thrilling plays from the likes of Sean Clifford and P.J. Mustipher to mark the occasion, with some big moments from breakout stars like Abdul Carter and Nicholas Singleton, well before their final game in Beaver Stadium.

Michigan State will be fighting for a bowl game. It won’t be nearly enough against this Penn State squad. Good guys roll.

Penn State 41, Michigan State 10

Eli

(Originally appearing in the B1G Preview)

If Penn State wins this game, then they win their bowl game, it would have won as many games in one season as it did the last two. It didn’t come with the biggest of prizes, but that’s as big a bounceback as we can hope. The best part, of course, is that the bulk of the people who made it happen will be back —many because they’re not eligible for the draft, and others because they know an extra year will do them good.

This team is going to get a lot of hype next season, and it starts with a strong finish.

Penn State 56, Michigan State 17