YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Lafayette Open Thread

Penn State went 2-1 in the Chaleston Classic, getting past Furman and blowing out Colorado State, while losing a close one to Virginia Tech. The Lions get another buy game at home before they face the first tough stretch of the season when they face Clemson, Michigan State, and Illinois in consecutive games.

Lafayette shouldn’t pose much of a threat, so expect Micah Shrewsberry and the coaching staff to use this as another game where young players should see plenty of playing time, and to get a better sense of how deep the bench is going to be, as we get closer and closer to the meat grinder that is Big Ten play.

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!

Here’s to another victory! We Are!