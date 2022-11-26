Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan State

Welcome to the final Saturday of the regular season! Penn State is aiming for 10 wins and the return of the Land Grant Trophy in the last game in Beaver Stadium until 2023.

THANK YOU SENIORS! BEAT THE SPARTANS!

(#11)Penn State (9-2, 6-2) vs. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5)

Kickoff: 4 p.m., Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State -19 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: FS1, 4 p.m. - Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst) *no sideline reporter listed in game notes

Weather: A sunny and dry day with a high of 50 will welcome fans, which should make up for all of you who sat through the Maryland (and Northwestern) games.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 76-36, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 100-51, 12th Year

VS. MICHIGAN STATE: 3-5

Mel Tucker:

MICHIGAN STATE RECORD: 18-13, 3rd Year

OVERALL RECORD: 23-20, 4th Year

VS. PENN STATE: 1-1

FUN FACTS

Penn State will have the opportunity to tie the all-time series on Saturday, with Michigan State holding a slim 18-17-1 lead...James Franklin will be aiming for his 101st career victory as a head coach after hitting the century mark against Rutgers...Michigan State is coming off a loss to Indiana despite gaining 540 yards on offense...Penn State is 7-6 all-time on games played on November 26, going back to a 2-0 victory over Dickinson in 1891...Penn State beat the Spartans 45-12 in 2016, clinching a Big Ten East Division title during the last game played on Nov. 26...the Nittany Lions and Spartans also met on Nov. 26 in 1994, with Penn State coming out on top 59-31 on its way to an undefeated season.