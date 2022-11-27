Penn State Moves Into Top 10 After Wild Weekend

After several upsets above them and finishing the regular season with a 19-point win over Michigan State, Penn State finds themselves in the top 10 of the major polls.

The Associated Press joined the USA Today Coaches Poll by ranking the Nittany Lions in the top 10, with the AP slotting them at the eighth spot. After putting them at the 10th spot last week, the Coaches Poll moved up the Lions to No.7. Penn State still finds themselves behind second-ranked Michigan and fifth-ranked Ohio State, but finds itself in good shape for a New Year’s Six bowl berth after Saturday’s chaos.