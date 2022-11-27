Nittany Lions Stop Spartans for Senior Day Send-Off: Post-Game Link Dump

Two sixth-year seniors and a true freshmen received game balls for their standout efforts against Michigan State.

KeAndre Lambert Smith ended the regular season with an exclamation mark after a somewhat quiet season.

It wasn’t a perfect day, but enough for the Nittany Lions to get past the Spartans on their way to a 10-win regular season.

Sean Clifford made the most of his final apperance in Beaver Stadium.

James Franklin addresses the media following Penn State’s final game of the regular season.

We’ve been watching a budding superstar in true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter during the second half of the season.

Kalen King may have had his best day in a Penn State uniform as he sets his sights on a huge 2023 season.

A late-November Big Ten game is the perfect time for the tight ends to shine.

P.J. Mustipher, Sean Clifford, Ji’Ayir Brown, Kalen King, Theo Johnson and others discuss how the Nittany Lions prevailed over the Spartans to reach 10-2.

The Spartans gave it everything they had, but now face a long offseason with many questions to answer.

Enjoy the sights of Senior Day in a beautiful November day in Happy Valley.

The box score tells the story of Penn State’s fourth consecutive win to close out the 2022 regular season.