Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 12

Nothing wrong with a little hyperbole, right?

By LndoBSD
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Miles Sanders had 21 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles:
  • Chris Godwin had 12 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Bucs:
  • Micah Parsons had three tackles and two sacks for the Cowboys:
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 11 carries for 39 yards, four catches for 13 yards, and a rushing touchdown:
  • Nick Scott had six tackles and an interception for the Rams:
  • DaQuan Jones had six tackles and a sack for the Bills.

Others:

  • Carl Nassib had three tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a half-sack for the Bucs.
  • Adrian Amos had nine tackles for the Packers.
  • Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 39 yards for the Steelers.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 45.8 yards on four punts for the Saints.
  • Jordan Stout had one punt for 53 yards for the Ravens.
  • Robbie Gould made all three of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles for the Falcons.
  • Amani Oruwariye had two tackles for the Lions.
  • Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
  • Brandon Smith had one tackle for the Panthers.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.

