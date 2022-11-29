Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 12

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Miles Sanders had 21 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles:
Miles Sanders runs it in for 6!— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022
Two quarters. Two @BoobieMilesXXIV TDs. #FlyEaglesFly— NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022
- Chris Godwin had 12 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Bucs:
Brady and Godwin respond with a touchdown— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022
- Micah Parsons had three tackles and two sacks for the Cowboys:
Constant effort from @MicahhParsons11.— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022
Micah Parsons is the 3rd player to have 12+ sacks in each of his first 2 seasons since individual sacks were first recorded in 1982 — joining Aldon Smith and Hall of Famer Reggie White.— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 25, 2022
Parsons also tied Smith for the most games with 2+ sacks in a player's first 2 seasons (9).
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 11 carries for 39 yards, four catches for 13 yards, and a rushing touchdown:
.@Saquon finishes off the drive. @Giants are up!— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022
- Nick Scott had six tackles and an interception for the Rams:
Nick Scott intercepts Mahomes in the end zone!— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022
- DaQuan Jones had six tackles and a sack for the Bills.
Others:
- Carl Nassib had three tackles, including one tackle for loss, and a half-sack for the Bucs.
- Adrian Amos had nine tackles for the Packers.
- Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 39 yards for the Steelers.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 45.8 yards on four punts for the Saints.
- Jordan Stout had one punt for 53 yards for the Ravens.
- Robbie Gould made all three of his kicks for the 49ers.
- Arnold Ebiketie had two tackles for the Falcons.
- Amani Oruwariye had two tackles for the Lions.
- Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
- Brandon Smith had one tackle for the Panthers.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
