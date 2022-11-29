Blessed & Honored: Visitors For Regular Season Finale Against Michigan State

VISITORS FOR WIN OVER MICHIGAN STATE

Arguably the biggest visitor this past weekend was four-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher.

James Franklin with recruits after the game, including Rodney Gallagher pic.twitter.com/Mnw27Z3EqX — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 27, 2022

Currently, Gallagher is committed to West Virginia. However, with the hot mess that WVU and their coaching situation has become Gallagher’s recruitment is up in the air. Penn State appears to have done a great job with Gallagher this past weekend and it would not be a surprise to see a flip before National Signing Day.

EDGE/linebacker commit Ta’Mere Robinson was also on campus.

Home — ᴛᴀᴅᴅᴇʀ ③ (@TaMereRobinson3) November 26, 2022

Robinson’s visit comes as no coincidence. Robinson and Gallagher, both Pittsburgh area recruits, are close. So, Robinson being on campus was undoubtedly in an effort to peer recruit Gallagher.

There were also a handful of noteworthy 2024 prospects on campus for the victory over Michigan State. This included safety Eric Lee.

Lee is a New Jersey native who just finished up his first season at IMG Academy. Even after transferring to IMG, Lee has continued to show interest in the Nittany Lions. Penn State identified Lee early and were one of his first big offers. Even with Lee at IMG Academy, Penn State should continue to be one of the top contenders in his recruitment moving forward.

Many of the other noteworthy 2024 prospects that were on campus were offensive linemen. This included North Carolina native Ethan Calloway who left campus with an offer from the Nittany Lions.

Penn State joins Florida, LSU, NC State, and Virginia Tech as Power 5 programs that have already offered Calloway. It is unlikely that this will be the final visit to campus for Calloway.

Another offensive lineman who was on campus and left with a visit is Ohio native William Satterwhite.

I’m very honored to have received my 9th D1 offer and a Full Scholarship to play at one of my dream schools @PennStateFball Special Thanks to, @CoachTrautFB @chrismahon_ @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/4IczebS27V — William Satterwhite (@WilliamSatt50) November 26, 2022

Satterwhite called the Nittany Lions a “dream offer.” While this can be pretty meaningless to say at times, it appears to carry some weight in Satterwhite’s case. Satterwhite could quickly become one of Penn State’s top interior offensive line targets in the 2024 cycles.

Looking ahead to the 2026 class, the Nittany Lions also hosted Georgia offensive tackle Bear McWhorter.

Even though he is only a freshman in high school, McWhorter already holds Power 5 offers from Louisville, Tennessee, and the Nittany Lions. McWhorter making the trek to campus on a Holiday weekend with poor weather to watch the Nittany Lions play a poor Michigan State team certainly indicates strong interest in the program from McWhorter.

NEW 2023 OFFENSIVE LINE OFFER

As the Nittany Lions continue to search for another offensive linemen in their 2023 recruiting class, they have extended an offer to Florida offensive lineman Christopher Otto.

I’m ecstatic to say I just received an offer from @PennStateFball thank you @CoachTrautFB pic.twitter.com/0Bx6J1s6EK — Christopher Andre' Otto (@Christo66767957) November 28, 2022

Otto is coming off an official visit to Stanford. He holds an offer from the in-state Seminoles and has an official visit to Tallahassee scheduled for next month. It’s hard to envision the Seminoles not being his landing spot.