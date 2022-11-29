Penn State Football at No. 8 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Nittany Lions moved up to #8 in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings, the penultimate rankings of 2022.

The final week of the season before championship week saw multiple teams previously ranked ahead of Penn State lose in their final game of the regular season, with LSU getting their third loss (and still heading to the SEC Championship game) at the hands of a Texas A&M squad that may be sitting home in the post-season, and Clemson getting their second loss at the hands of a South Carolina team that upset Tennessee (by, like, A LOT) just the week before.

Also losing ahead of Penn State was previously unbeaten Ohio State, who lost at home to Michigan (now #2), and dropped to number five The Buckeyes understandably remained ahead of PSU in the rankings.

Both Alabama and Tennessee are the only two-loss teams ahead of Penn State, at numbers 6 and 7 accordingly. PSU moved into the top ten after being number eleven two weeks in a row and two dominant Big Ten East wins