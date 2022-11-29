Christian Veilleux Enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux announced on Tuesday his entrance into the transfer portal, ending his career at Penn State.

Veilleux, who came to State College from Canada via The Bullis School, retains three years of eligibility. He played in three games in 2022, completing 7-of-9 passes. He lost the backup quaterback competition to Drew Allar in the preaseaon.

Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/7uE4hdKlW5 — Chr1st1an Vei11eux (@VeilleuxQB11) November 29, 2022

Veilleux commited to Penn State in April 2020, choosing the Nittany Lions over reported offers from Clemson, Duke and Virginia Tech among others. He was rated a four-star recruit, but had his senior season at Bullis canceled because of COVID-19.

In one of his late season press conferences, Penn State coach James Franklin praised Veilleux for his work ethic, while also seeming to acknowledge that portal-era college football meant that Veilleux could be looking for a chance to play more.

Veilleux’s most memorable moment was last November when he entered for a flu-ridden Sean Clifford and helped Penn State to a home win against Rutgers.

With Clifford’s graduation and Veilleux’s transfer, Penn State is currently set to have three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2023 season: Allar (sophmore eligibility), Beau Pribula (redshirt freshman), and incoming recruit Jaxon Smolik.