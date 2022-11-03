Penn State Sports Roundup: Field Hockey Claims B1G Title

Penn State’s field hockey team claimed a co-championship in the Big Ten, but the Nittany Lions dominated the postseason awards.

Sophia Gladieux was named first-team all-conference, conference offensive player of the year and, most importantly, Big Ten Player of the Year for her performances this season.

Gladieux led the Lions with 20 goals on the season, becoming the first Penn Stater to claim player of the year since 2001 when Kiley Kulina won the award.

Char Morett-Curtis was named Coach of the Year, her first such award since 2016 and her seventh time overall.

Mackenzie Allessie, Brie Barraco, and Elena Vos each joined Gladieux as first-team all-conference selections, the most on first team since 1998.

More significantly, No. 3 Penn State earned the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament and the bye that comes with it. They’ll be at Ohio State, who is hosting the tournament, on Friday where they’ll play either Iowa or Michigan.

Also, Anna Simon, who was named second-team all-conference, took home the Big Ten Player of the Week Award to close out the regular season.

Wrestling Opens Season at No. 1

Wrestling doesn’t typically appear in this particular roundup, which is aimed at covering the more under the radar Nittany Lion teams.

Don’t worry - there will plenty more coverage of your defending national champions.

However, this preseason poll shows Penn State on top of Iowa and I’m here for the clicks.

Women’s Hockey Claims Awards

Izzy Heminger with two goals and an assist was named CHA Defensive Player of the Week, while Tessa Janecke had four goals and two assists in being named CHA Rookie of the Week in three wins last week.

The Lions knocked off Franklin Pierce 4-1, while sweeping two against Lindenwood by 4-3 and 7-0 scores.

There were more CHA honors as Kiara Zanon was named Forward of the Month, while Janecke was Rookie of the Month.

Now 7-4-1 on season, the Lions play again this weekend with a pair against Mercyhurst at Pegula.

Dominant Duo.



Zanon: Forward of the Month.

➡️ 12 points (5G, 7A)

Janecke: Rookie of the Month.

➡️ 14 points (9G, 5A)

Zanon: Forward of the Month (12 points: 5G, 7A). Janecke: Rookie of the Month (14 points: 9G, 5A).

Men’s Hockey Welcomes No. 1 Wolverines

Goalie Liam Souliere was named the Big Ten Conference’s Second Star of the Week as he stopped 63 of 64 shots in a pair of wins last weekend at Wisconsin.

The Lions won 2-1 and 4-0, setting a new standard for best start in school history.

Now, things get challenging.

The 8-0-0 Nittany Lions are home on Friday and Saturday against No. 1 ranked Michigan.

No. 1 is in town this weekend

Women’s Soccer Set for Big Ten Semifinals

Penn State’s womens soccer team plays Thursday against Northwestern in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Columbus, Ohio at the Crew’s stadium.

The Lions (11-4-3) and Wildcats didn’t play in the regular season.

Penn State reached the semifinals with a mild upset as the No. 6 seed Lions won 1-0 against No. 3 Wisconsin thanks to an Ally Schlegal goal in the 75th minute.

Ready to get to work #WeAre pic.twitter.com/qVB13Yyec6 — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) November 3, 2022

Men’s Soccer

Penn State’s mens soccer team closed out its regular season with a 3-2 win against Michigan last weekend.

Andrew Privett netted the game-winning goal as the Lions scored all three goals in the second half to rally for the win.

Penn State ended its regular season 6-5-4. They were 3-2-3, good enough for fifth in Big Ten play and will be at Indiana on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Postseason feeling pic.twitter.com/IREFJDePdC — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) November 2, 2022

Volleyball

Penn State’s volleyball endured another tough stretch in conference play, splitting a pair of recent matches.

Last Saturday night, the Nittany Lions lost in five sets to Ohio State before rallying to beat Maryland on Wednesday night. The Lions are now 18-6 and 7-6 in Big Ten play.

Penn State takes to the road for three consecutive road games, though the first two (Rutgers and Indiana) are against opponents that the Lions have already beaten.