Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 13

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Cotton

Location: Arlington, TX

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Opponent: Tulane Green Wave

247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports move Penn State into the Cotton Bowl due to the “preferred billing” that Alabama and Tennessee apparently will receive. Their opponent is currently Tulane, but the Wave do have to win next weekend’s conference championship game against UCF.