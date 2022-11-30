Joey Porter Jr. Leads Way For Penn Staters On All-Big Ten Teams

Following a 10-2 season that only saw losses to No. 2 Michigan and No. 5 Ohio State, it should come as no surprise that the All-Big Ten teams were filled with numerous Nittany Lions. The slightly surprising part though? Just one Penn Stater — Joey Porter Jr. — earned First Team honors, with JPJ landing a spot on both the coaches and media teams.

Here’s a rundown of all the players who made First, Second, or Third Team.

RB Nicholas Singleton (Third Team - both; Second Team KR for the Media)

LT Olu Fashanu (Second Team - Coaches; Third Team - Media)

C Juice Scruggs (Third Team - Coaches)

TE Brenton Strange (Third Team - Coaches)

DT PJ Mustipher (Second Team - Coaches; Third Team - Media)

DE Adisa Isaac (Third Team — Coaches)

LB Abdul Carter (Second Team — Media; Third Team — Coaches)

S Ji’Ayir Brown (Third Team — Both)

CB Kalen King (Third Team — Both)

It’s pretty standard for fans to get worked up about where these players land, but Ji’Ayir Brown not landing on the First Team or the Second Team while putting up 66 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 3 sacks, and 3 INTs is an interesting move for sure.

Beyond the set teams, there were plenty of other Nittany Lions who earned honorable mention nods: Sean Clifford, Parker Washington, Hunter Nourzad, Sal Wormley, Chop Robinson, Curtis Jacobs, Nick Tarburton, Barney Amor, Bryce Effner, Kaytron Allen, Johnny Dixon, and Jake Pinegar.