Report: The Nittany Lions Could Be Smelling Roses

To quote the great Brent Musberger the Rose Bowl is “one of the grandest venue in all of American sport.” Between the game’s history and pageantry, there is nothing like it. Until you see the sunset roll in over the San Gabriel Mountains during the second half of the Rose Bowl Game, it’s not truly the start of a New Year in America.

Following last week’s results across the country it appeared that the Nittany Lions were locked into the New Years Six. That continues to be the case with the Cotton Bowl looking like the floor. However, it now appears that a trip to Pasadena may be the most likely result.

If the Buckeyes land at No. 5 on Sunday, the Rose Bowl is strongly considering taking Penn State instead of Ohio State this year, sources tell @slmandel and me: https://t.co/ogOKLu7ezZ — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 30, 2022

Auerbach went on to add that the Rose Bowl is upset that the Buckeyes failed ot sell out their ticket allotment last season, while also having ramped opt outs. While Joey Porter Jr. has already opted out of Penn State’s bowl game, he should be one of the few. Additionally, it’s safe to say that if the Nittany Lions are selected for the Rose Bowl they will sell out their ticket allotment and then some.

Penn State capping off their season with a trip to Pasadena would be an incredible way to cap off a very successful season. Some of the best moments in program history, such as Ki-Jana Carter and Saquon Barkley’s iconic touchdown runs, have happened in Pasadena.

During Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff, ESPN analyst and noted Penn State fan Kirk Herbstreit mentioned the viability of Penn State being selected by the Rose Bowl. Maybe Herbie knew something prior to what’s been reported today.

As Herbie has regularly said, to those of us who grew up in Big Ten Country watching Big Ten Football the Rose Bowl tends to just mean more. It’s special, magical, and majestic. The pageantry of the tournament of Roses Parade followed by the game itself ringing in the new year. It’s truly and uniquely Americana.

We will find out for certain on Sunday, but for the first time in six years the Nittany Lions may be smelling roses once again.