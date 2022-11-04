6 College Football Games to Watch Besides Penn State-Indiana

Air Force vs. Army

11:30 a.m., CBS

There’s two solid reasons to watch this one - for one, You get to begin your day of college football a half-hour early, and secondly, games between service academies are typically a hard-fought three hours of fundamentally-sound football. Air Force will be playing for bowl eligibility, while a win for Army would go a long ways towards eventually getting to win #6 before the end of the month.

Prediction: Air Force-23, Army-17

Texas Tech at (#7)TCU

Noon, FOX

TCU just keeps winning and looking more impressive by the week, and probably aren’t getting the proper attention from the national media. The Red Raiders have lost three of four, but nearly always rise to the occasion against the best competition. This feels like the exact type of game where they would pull off an upset, or at least push TCU to the limit in a wild one.

Predcition: TCU-37, Texas Tech-34

(#1)Tennessee at (#3)Georgia

3:30 p.m., CBS

Yes, you’ll be busy at this time. But it’s a top three match-up, so I’m breaking one of my own rules to include a game at the same time as Penn State. Keep an eye on this one, and then flip over for the fourth quarter thanks to CBS milking this broadcast that probably won’t end until nearly 8 p.m.

Predicition: Georgia-38, Tennessee-34

(#6)Alabama vs. (#10)LSU

7 p.m., ESPN

The Tide have looked mortal quite often this year, so nothing is guarenteed when they face off with LSU in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are coming off an upset of then-#7 Ole Miss, before enjoying a bye week to prepare for ‘Bama. This should be a battle in one of college football’s most electrifying environments.

Prediction: Alabama-34, LSU-28

(#24)Texas at (#13)Kansas State

7 p.m., FS1

Did you all catch Kansas State thumping a very good Oklahoma State team 48-0 on Saturday? Wowzers. The Wildcats are most likely out of the playoff race, but have a solid path to 10 wins and a seat in the Big 12 Championship Game. Texas is a top 10 team-level when Quinn Ewers is playing well, and a team outside of the top 25 when he plays like a freshman. This one will either be a roller coaster of a game, or Kansas State will have things wrapped up early.

Prediction: Kansas State-38, Texas-30

The Irish have two embarassing losses, but have gradually found their idenitity as a smashmouth football team that plays great defense, runs the ball, runs some more, and then gets the ball in the hands of the nation’s best tight end. When you play that style, you have a chance against anyone. That is particularly true with Clemson, who keep having close calls before making a play or two to seal the victory. I keep predicting Clemson will stumble and they keep proving me wrong...but this time there will be enough magic in the air for Notre Dame to pull off the upset in South Bend.

Prediction: Notre Dame-23, Clemson-20