Early Morning Open Thread/Penn State vs. Indiana

Rise and shine, it’s a PENN STATE GAME DAY!

Check out some of the main details from the game preview, as well as other games to watch during the noon and prime time slots.

(#16)Penn State (6-2, 3-2) vs. Indiana (3-5, 1-4)

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

The Betting Line: Penn State -14 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: ABC, 3:30 p.m. - Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

Weather: A cloudy day with showers and wind gusts around 25 mph with temperatures in the low 60s and falling throughout the game. Basically, a good one to watch from the comfort of your couch.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 73-36, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 97-51, 12th Year

VS. INDIANA: 7-1

Tom Day:

INDIANA RECORD: 29-37, 6th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 29-37, 6th Year

VS. PENN STATE: 1-4

FUN FACTS

This is the 26th meeting in series history, with Penn State holding a 23-2 advantage...The Nittany Lions and Hoosiers had not met on the gridiron until Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993...the Nittany Lions won the first 16 games of the series until the Hoosiers finally came out on top in 2013 with a 44-24 victory...Penn State is 17-3 all-time in games played on November 5, including a 35-29 win against the Hoosiers in 1994...the Nittany Lions shut out the Pittsburgh Athletic Club 16-0 on Nov. 5, 1892.