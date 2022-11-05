Penn State 45, Indiana 14: What Twitter Had to Say

Penn State’s first scoring drive of the game was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run from Nick Singleton. However, the star of the drive was Mitchell Tinsley. The senior wide receiver made two terrific grabs on the play to move the chains and help get Penn State inside the 5-yard line.

TINSLEY IS INSANE — hannah (@hannahhmillerr_) November 5, 2022

What a grab by Tinsley — Jaret Gold (@JaretGold) November 5, 2022

Mitchell Tinsley with an unbelievable grab on third down. Penn State moves to the Indiana 31-yard line — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) November 5, 2022

Mitchell Tinsley!! Full extension grab on 3rd and 8 to keep the drive alive — Lasching Out Podcast (@LaschingOutPod) November 5, 2022

Great catch by Tinsley moves the chains for the Lions. — LEO Podcast - Indiana Football (@PodcastLeo) November 5, 2022

A couple very impressive catches from Mitchell Tinsley to convert 3rd and 8 twice.



First diving to the sideline, then with Jaylin Williams all over him on the second one. #iufb — Jack Ankony (@ankony_jack) November 5, 2022

Mitchell Tinsley is saving #PennState on this drive. Two incredible catches on two awful throws. #WeAre — Rich Turner 7️⃣9️⃣ (@RichTurner79) November 5, 2022

On Penn State’s following drive, Sean Clifford would throw an interception. While the ball was batted up in the air, it came after Clifford made the wrong read and tried to force the ball into double coverage while he had an open corner route. The interception led to the lone Hoosier points of the first half, as well as Penn State Twitter’s weekly calling for Clifford’s benching.

Fill in the Sean Clifford INT on your bingo card — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 5, 2022

I can 100% respect everything Sean Clifford has done for the program and at the same time, say unequivocally, I am ready for Drew Allar right now — Katie Kemmerer (@katie_kemmerer) November 5, 2022

Most analysts said this week that Sean Clifford gives Penn State the best chance to win. How do we truly know without trying the alternative? — Mark Steinruck (@msteinruck) November 5, 2022

Does Sean Clifford still give us the best chance to win? pic.twitter.com/PRfdJtB3ew — D (@soju_warrior) November 5, 2022

This was the start of a poor game from Clifford. Even though he had just the one turnover, he came close to throwing two others. He also struggled to make the right read and on more than one occasion badly missed open wide receivers.

The aforementioned Singleton and fellow true freshman Kaytron Allen is the best freshman running back duo in the FBS. To be honest, they are already one of the best running back duos in the FBS regardless of class. Allen helped lead the way to a 24-7 halftime lead with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Kaytron's one of those freshman who makes you go, "High school kids were trying to tackle him last year?!" @kaytron_allen x @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/NmA1WUhZD7 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 5, 2022

“Get off me ”



-Kaytron Allen (probably) pic.twitter.com/GTcLrDaibL — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 5, 2022

Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton pic.twitter.com/7ni6slXu4O — Chris (@sp3rin) November 5, 2022

Saturday was the best Allen has looked yet in his collegiate career, which is saying something. He ran tough and showed great vision on his way to rushing for 86 yards and three touchdowns, he also had a team leading 72 yards receiving. Singleton chipped in 73 yards and a score. The Nittany Lions have two special ones on their hands in Singleton and Allen.

Penn State defense, sans one first half drive, put together a strong performance on Saturday. This included dominating at the point of attack as John Scott Jr.’s defensive line played the best game that they have all season. The defensive line also fueled a sequence that saw the defense record a TFL, sack, and a sack on three consecutive plays to force a punt after Indiana took over with great field position following Clifford’s interception.

How bout Nick Tarburton man. — Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) November 5, 2022

Great field position from the interception negated after a pair of sacks from the Nittany Lion defense. Penn State takes over at their own 3-yard line. — Riley Woodall (@Riley_Woodall25) November 5, 2022

#PennState defense has 8 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. — Rich Scarcella (@nittanyrich) November 5, 2022

It’s no surprise that Chop Robinson is making his presence known early. — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) November 5, 2022

Penn State forces a 4th-and-35 for Indiana.



The Nittany Lions' defensive line has three sacks in the first quarter — Zach (@zachallen0) November 5, 2022

Adisa Isaac playing well so far today. Huge sack of Tuttle to potentially knock IU out of field goal range — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) November 5, 2022

BOOM from Ji'Ayir Brown. Tuttle never saw him, and Penn State's defense once again stands tall in sudden-change situations — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) November 5, 2022

Coziah Izzard is having himself quite a year in the first half today! — Corey Hunter (@realhuntdog23) November 5, 2022

THIS IS CRUEL!



The third straight sack for Penn State, this time by Coziah Izzard, forces an Indiana punt. pic.twitter.com/dulSkM62uk — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) November 5, 2022

Did you have DDS INT on your Bingo card? — (@TheGOATFollower) November 5, 2022

KALEN



Kalen King puts the clamps on and comes up with his first INT of the season #WeAre | @KalenKing21_ | @WeAreLockdownU



pic.twitter.com/UCQfB6usso — Whiteout Weekly (@whiteoutweekly) November 5, 2022

Penn State’s defense finished the day with three interceptions, 16 tackles for a loss, six pass breakups, and three sacks. It was a hell of a day for Manny Diaz’s unit.

Penn State’s offense continued to roll in the second half. This included a drive that Brenton Strange took over. First, Strange made an unbelievable catch on a 3rd & 5. Then, on the very next play, he mauled some poor man while throwing a block on a 45-yard catch and run by Allen.

@BrentonStrange



You need to see the catch the @PennStateFball TE just made. pic.twitter.com/cmjhjVHJzj — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 5, 2022

The Brenton Strange Catch Was Unreal — Rev. Le'Fuzzington Slipperz | Pastor Crayon (@TheGreen_Crayon) November 5, 2022

Brenton Strange catch of the year candidate — Drew (@coppock37) November 5, 2022

BRENTON STRANGE HOW — Papa G (@papa_gardner11) November 5, 2022

Brenton Strange catch of the year? — Jake Woodrum (@jakewoody16) November 5, 2022

An amazing catch by Brenton Strange followed by a major run by Kaytron Allen? That’s what I’m talking about! — Emma Holtz (@emmaholtzz) November 5, 2022

The drive would result in the third rushing touchdown of the day for Allen as the Nittany Lions put the Hoosiers away.

Pretty early in the 3rd quarter many Penn State fans got their wish as Drew Allar took over at quarterback. Allar would spend the final two quarters of the games impressing not just with his physical tools, but also his pocket presence, pre-snap reads/checks, and his internal clock. His most impressive throw came on his first touchdown. Allar fired a frozen rope missile to Tre Wallace, for Wallace’s first career touchdown, on a throw that many NLF quarterbacks would have struggled to make.

Just a mouth-watering throw from the true freshman pic.twitter.com/6vXWwy6SjS — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 5, 2022

"That's a daggon' rope from Drew Allar." - Dan Orlovsky



And that's a first career TD for Harrison Wallace. — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) November 5, 2022

Allar’s so confident in his arm man!! Love to see it. No hesi.



So excited for the future of this team#WeAre — Warlord Gemeaux (@WarlordGemeaux) November 5, 2022

Wow. Drew Allar with a tight window throw in the back of the endzone to Harrison Wallace for a touchdown. Really impressive throw whole rolling out. — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) November 5, 2022

Allar finished the game 9/12 for 75 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 11 yards on three carries, which included a play where he made a great read to step up in the pocket and run for a first down. Drew is going to be a very, VERY, special quarterback in Happy Valley.