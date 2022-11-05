 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State 45, Indiana 14: What Twitter Had to Say

What did Penn State Twitter have to say about the Nittany Lions commanding victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon?

By Marty Leap
Penn State v Indiana Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Penn State’s first scoring drive of the game was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run from Nick Singleton. However, the star of the drive was Mitchell Tinsley. The senior wide receiver made two terrific grabs on the play to move the chains and help get Penn State inside the 5-yard line.

On Penn State’s following drive, Sean Clifford would throw an interception. While the ball was batted up in the air, it came after Clifford made the wrong read and tried to force the ball into double coverage while he had an open corner route. The interception led to the lone Hoosier points of the first half, as well as Penn State Twitter’s weekly calling for Clifford’s benching.

This was the start of a poor game from Clifford. Even though he had just the one turnover, he came close to throwing two others. He also struggled to make the right read and on more than one occasion badly missed open wide receivers.

The aforementioned Singleton and fellow true freshman Kaytron Allen is the best freshman running back duo in the FBS. To be honest, they are already one of the best running back duos in the FBS regardless of class. Allen helped lead the way to a 24-7 halftime lead with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Saturday was the best Allen has looked yet in his collegiate career, which is saying something. He ran tough and showed great vision on his way to rushing for 86 yards and three touchdowns, he also had a team leading 72 yards receiving. Singleton chipped in 73 yards and a score. The Nittany Lions have two special ones on their hands in Singleton and Allen.

Penn State defense, sans one first half drive, put together a strong performance on Saturday. This included dominating at the point of attack as John Scott Jr.’s defensive line played the best game that they have all season. The defensive line also fueled a sequence that saw the defense record a TFL, sack, and a sack on three consecutive plays to force a punt after Indiana took over with great field position following Clifford’s interception.

Penn State’s defense finished the day with three interceptions, 16 tackles for a loss, six pass breakups, and three sacks. It was a hell of a day for Manny Diaz’s unit.

Penn State’s offense continued to roll in the second half. This included a drive that Brenton Strange took over. First, Strange made an unbelievable catch on a 3rd & 5. Then, on the very next play, he mauled some poor man while throwing a block on a 45-yard catch and run by Allen.

The drive would result in the third rushing touchdown of the day for Allen as the Nittany Lions put the Hoosiers away.

Pretty early in the 3rd quarter many Penn State fans got their wish as Drew Allar took over at quarterback. Allar would spend the final two quarters of the games impressing not just with his physical tools, but also his pocket presence, pre-snap reads/checks, and his internal clock. His most impressive throw came on his first touchdown. Allar fired a frozen rope missile to Tre Wallace, for Wallace’s first career touchdown, on a throw that many NLF quarterbacks would have struggled to make.

Allar finished the game 9/12 for 75 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 11 yards on three carries, which included a play where he made a great read to step up in the pocket and run for a first down. Drew is going to be a very, VERY, special quarterback in Happy Valley.

